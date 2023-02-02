Ballarat clergy abuse survivors have been building a community of support across the country, as Cardinal George Pell was buried in Sydney.
St Patrick's Cathedral in Ballarat was a sea of colour on Thursday, as many tied ribbons on the church's fence in a show of solidarity with the survivors.
Almost 1000km away, in Sydney, St Mary's Cathedral was adorned in similar ribbons, as many gathered for the funeral of the late Cardinal George Pell - protestors and supporters alike.
The Ballarat-born former Cardinal was buried in Sydney after dying at age 81 in January.
Reports from Sydney tell of a strong police presence, including riot squad units, and an emotional exchange between protestors and Pell supporters.
Ballarat clergy abuse survivor Paul Auchettl, who was present at St Mary's Cathedral during the past week, led a ribbon tying event at the fence of the church.
He said he was glad the funeral protest did not escalate.
"The whole event seems to have passed without serious incident, which was good," he said.
"We were worried it was going to get wild and swallow up our story, but because it went well it left us an opportunity to keep talking."
Fellow Ballarat survivor Phil Nagle said he was pleased to see the support on show for survivors in both Ballarat and Sydney.
"I think that it is just a shame that he (Pell) could have stopped so much harm to a lot of kids and he did nothing to help anyone," he said.
"The reasons the protestors are there is to remind people that the Cardinal didn't do anything to help save the kids from the horrific clergy sexual abuse by his workmates.
"It's a bit of a shame to call him a Ballarat boy because I think Ballarat boys would do something about what was going on."
An 11th hour compromise was reached on Wednesday to allow a protest organised by LGBTQI group Community Action for Rainbow Rights to proceed.
Protest organisers agreed not to march on College Street directly next to the cathedral, but were allowed to gather on the other side of the road, within earshot of mourners.
Police clashed briefly with protesters as they removed a sign claimed to be unlawfully fixed to a point across the road from the cathedral.
The Vatican ambassador to Australia Charles Balvo read a message from the Pope during the service thanking his "faithful servant" for his work reforming the Church's finances.
He said that as Vatican treasurer, Cardinal Pell diligently implemented "economic reform for which he laid the foundations with determination and wisdom".
Opposition leader Peter Dutton, former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, media personality Alan Jones and divisive politicians Mark Latham and Matt Canavan were also in attendance.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet and NSW opposition leader Chris Minns did not attend.
On Wednesday, church abuse survivor support group Loud Fence hosted a ribbon tying event at St Patrick's Cathedral in Ballarat.
Need support? You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.