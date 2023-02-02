The Courier
Ballarat church abuse survivors speak as Cardinal George Pell is buried in Sydney

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Ballarat clergy abuse survivors have been building a community of support across the country, as Cardinal George Pell was buried in Sydney.

