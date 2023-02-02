Your change to secure a brand new shed | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present Unit 3, 11 Selkirk Drive in Wendouree for sale.
This premium warehouse is located in the Selkirk Estate and is a quality dado construction.
The warehouse includes internal offices and mezzanine storage above, with a high clearance roller door access of 4.3 metres (approx.).
It also includes a disabled toilet and offers the opportunity to occupy a your very own Zoned Industrial 1 warehouse in this tightly held industrial pocket of Wendouree.
Completion of this warehouse will be in Q1/Q2 of 2023, with unit 4 also available for $550,000 plus GST.
Situated in a premium industrial precinct approximately 3.9 kilometres north of the Ballarat CBD, there are exceptional road linkages to the Western Freeway, Ballarat's CBD and the Midland Highway.
The estate is home to a number of local and national businesses, including Matthew Walsh Electrical, Regional Contractors, Truckline Wendouree, Hino Trucks and many more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.