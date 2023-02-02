The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

3/11 Selkirk Drive, Wendouree | Secure a premium warehouse

By Commercial Property
Updated February 3 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 3/11 Selkirk Drive, Wendouree
  • 198 square metres (approx.)
  • $530,000 plus GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment
Your change to secure a brand new shed | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present Unit 3, 11 Selkirk Drive in Wendouree for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.