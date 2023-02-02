A comfortable family home | Feature property

Filled with large open living spaces, this family home won't disappoint.
The functional floorplan is ideal for entertaining, while also providing separate areas for the kids to make a mess.
Central heating, evaporative cooling, solar panels, 900mm appliances, engineered timber flooring, a large rear alfresco and study are just some of the inclusions.
The heart of the home is the large open plan kitchen, with a butler's pantry, meals and living zones. The large main bedroom has walk-in robes and and ensuite, while the three other bedrooms are serviced by a main bathroom.
There is side access to the property and a double lock-up garage.
Located near Lucas Town Centre, it's a short drive into the CBD, and walking distance to schools and sporting grounds.
