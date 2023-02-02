The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

26 Lyrebird Lane, Miners Rest | An entertainers delight with room to move

By House of the Week
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acreage and breathtaking views | House of the Week
  • 26 Lyrebird Lane, Miners Rest
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $1,900,000 - $2,090,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agent: Mark Nunn on 0409 412 518
  • Inspect: By appointment

An inspired family entertainer, and a haven of peace, beauty and utter tranquility, this five-bedroom residence was designed with lifestyle in mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.