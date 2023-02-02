Acreage and breathtaking views | House of the Week

An inspired family entertainer, and a haven of peace, beauty and utter tranquility, this five-bedroom residence was designed with lifestyle in mind.
Set on 10 acres (approx.) of manicured lawns and surrounds, it's located in the ever-popular Miners Rest precinct, only 16 minutes from Ballarat's CBD. A wonderful family home for entertaining, relaxed living and outdoor adventures, the permanent views are drawn indoors, ensuring every room is privy to a serene outlook.
An inviting foyer leads into the front formal living and dining area, with large windows allowing breathtaking views to flow throughout.
The massive open plan kitchen, dining and living area is the centrepiece of this incredible home, and has a wood combustion fireplace. The kitchen is simply divine, complete with stone benchtops, a Falcon 900mm gas stove with double oven, dishwasher, double sink, pot draw storage and large walk-in pantry.
Close by is a third living area, perfect for use as a home theatre. Located at the rear of the property is a rumpus room and bar area that's a dream entertainment space.
A sophisticated master bedroom has a large walk-in robe, and ensuite with a corner spa bath, double vanity, double walk-in shower and toilet.
There is a home office area, perfect for those working from home, and positioned down a separate hallway are four additional bedrooms, three with built-in robes.
The family bathroom comes complete with a large bath, vanity, shower and separate powder room. A walk-in linen and laundry are situated close by, with ample storage and bench space.
Doors from the open plan meals area lead out to a massive outdoor entertainment area. There is also a large inground heated lap pool.
Complete with ample fenced paddocks and stock shelters, this land is ideal for cattle. Other amazing features include split system heating and cooling, ceiling fans, surround sound speakers, water tanks, a fully automatic sprinkler system, double glazed windows, triple garage and massive 21.30 x 9.40 metre shed with power and concrete.
This stunning family home feels a world away, yet is just minutes from schools, public transport, shops and restaurants, and offers a memorable place of permanent residence.
Lifestyle properties of this calibre with prestige acreage are a rare find. Enquire today to arrange an inspection.
