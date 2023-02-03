The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
News

Cafs Ballarat gambling help reminder following Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation study

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ditchy's take

Gambling harm can extend across generations, with children of parents who gamble facing increased mental health problems later in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.