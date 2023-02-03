Gambling harm can extend across generations, with children of parents who gamble facing increased mental health problems later in life.
The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation has released the findings in a report, Gambling harm experienced by children of parents who gamble, following a 2021 study.
The study found parents and children identified different patterns and degrees of harm to children caused by parental gambling.
Parents commonly report financial effects and lower incidences of harm, whereas children report higher incidences of harm and mainly focus on the psychosocial effects of their parents' gambling.
Ballarat's electronic gaming users are among the most serious gamblers in country Victoria.
So far in the 2022-23 financial year, $33.8 million was fed into Ballarat pokie machines according to figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission.
Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat) gamblers help community engagement officer, John Bradshaw, said the organisation understood how others could be negatively affected by the gambling of a loved one.
"These effects may be experienced as a perceived lack of love, hope or competent parenting and limit the child's ability to function as a healthy member of their family or community," Mr Bradshaw said.
The research found that while many people are aware that gambling can lead to difficulties including financial stress or physical and mental health issues, the complex ways in which gambling harms can affect others is less well understood.
"Nobody who gambles sets out to hurt themselves or others, but gambling products are risky and designed to keep people spending more time and more money on them," Mr Bradshaw said.
"The new research suggests that many people who gamble are aware that they may experience harm, but their understanding of the impact on their kids' health and wellbeing is not well developed."
Another key finding of the study was adult children exposed to parental gambling reported more current mental health problems compared to participants who had not been exposed to parental gambling.
These were related to specific types of harm as a result of parental problem gambling, particularly verbal and physical abuse, and child welfare calls.
READ MORE:
The study highlights the need for more consistency when assessing and treating children of gamblers, and the need for better service co-ordination, particularly among family welfare services.
"Gambling harm doesn't discriminate - it can affect anybody. Which is why every day we provide support to people who are experiencing negative consequences from gambling - not people who gamble, but their friends and family," Mr Bradshaw said.
Cafs offers a range of effective treatment and support services to the person who gambles, their partner and children.
Anyone concerned about their own or someone else's gambling can access free, confidential advice, support and referral by calling: Cafs freecall 1800 692 237, 24/7 Gambler's Help line on 1800 858 858 or 24/7 Youthline on 1800 262 376.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.