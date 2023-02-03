The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

City of Ballarat launches Parent Place programs in Delacombe, Sebastopol, Lucas and Wendouree

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 3 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raider Huf,3, and his mother Kathleen Huf are making the most of the City of Ballarat's Parent Place trial program in Delacombe. It is also being rolled out in Sebastopol, Lucas and Wendouree. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

Parents from across the region will be given an extra helping hand as the City of Ballarat rolls out their family support services to the suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.