Parents from across the region will be given an extra helping hand as the City of Ballarat rolls out their family support services to the suburbs.
The council's Parent Place program, which has their homebase on 39 Sturt Street, provides families with connection and information to a variety of children and parent minded activities.
These include playgroups, kindergarten, maternal and child health, community-based lactation services, immunisation, childcare, family day care, family violence and family law support and advice.
This month the City of Ballarat kicked off their Parent Place Outreach sessions in Delacombe, Sebastopol, Lucas and Wendouree.
Mayor Cr Des Hudson said the trial locations, which were selected based on facilities available in these areas, would aid in ensuring each child regardless of where they lived would be given the "absolute best start in life".
"For people that live in each of those communities to be able to then hopefully not travel too far, a couple of blocks maybe and come and access services is really important," Cr Hudson said.
"What we've (the council) learned over time, not only just in this service, but in many other services from council, a centralised model doesn't always work.
"We want to take our services out to the community and be more accessible. I'm sure for many of the parents, they'll see that benefit of just being able to be in their local neighbourhood, form connections with other parents that they're able to spend time with, and might even develop their further networks as well."
For Smythes Creek mother-of-two Kathleen Huf, having these services stationed at Delacombe, has been "great" especially in aiding her transition in having more children.
"Usually it's a 15 minute drive into town to do it (Parent Place) so I only really go to it if I'm already in town," Ms Huf said.
"So it's great to have somewhere to drop into just to take the kids out for a quick break.
"I've gone from having one child to two and it was hard to pay him (her first son) the attention that he was used to so being able to go to places like this has been great to give him that extra stimulation while I'm nursing the baby."
She said the program has also helped her develop strong social connections with like-minded people.
"It's been great meeting new friends and I've made a couple of mum friends here and also just catching up with volunteers," Ms Huf said.
"It's nice to have regular people to talk to."
She said the services she has accessed so far including a lactation program and behaviour classes have been particularly helpful.
"When Raiden (her first son) transitioned to having a little brother and struggled with that it was good we could talk to a professional who was trained in that area," Ms Huf said.
She said she hoped to have the program as a permanent fixture in Ballarat's south west.
"If they opened a place in Delacombe that would be fantastic. We're only five minutes away so it'd be great to just pop into services like this," Ms Huf said.
Cr Hudson said while the trial is targeted to all families, younger families might be able to benefit even more especially those encountering their first child.
However, he said what he'd be most eager for is the expansion of these services to areas right across the region.
"I would love to see a service out in Ballarat East, out in Buninyong, Brown Hill especially where there are new suburbs that are emerging. Often there are new families that are in there. So we want to make sure there's equity of access right across the board," Cr Hudson said.
The trial, made possible by by funding through VicHealth, will last for at least 12 months. The council will then assess the trial before deciding whether to extend or cancel the program.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
