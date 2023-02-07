Just one point now separates the top-two teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek Pennant following Victoria's season-defining win against BMS on Tuesday.
Victoria's 77 (14) to 39 (2) triumph over the ladder-leaders now sees it rise to third on the ladder, instead of risking falling outside the top four.
The third-placed club boasts a healthy 19-point margin over fifth-placed Webbcona as the BHBR top four appears to be almost locked in.
BMS still sits on top of the ladder following the shock loss, but second-placed City Oval is now just one point behind and could snatch the minor premiership in the final rounds.
City Oval enjoyed an unsurprising 71 (14) to 51 (2) win against Clunes, which sits bottom on the ladder.
Clunes will likely finish the season in last-place with a 25-point differential between itself and ninth-placed Creswick, which claimed an out-of-the-blue 66 (14) to 58 (2) win against top-four hopefuls Midlands.
The result now leaves Midlands in danger of Webbcona and Buninyong, both of which failed to capitalise on Tuesday.
Webbcona fell short against Central Wendouree, 66 (14) to 54 (2), while Sebastopol snuck past Buninyong 60 (12) to 54 (4).
Just 14 points sit between fourth and sixth place on the ladder with two rounds remaining.
Jill Hopper, Robert Chapman, Debbie Gorin, Alan Dennis 26 d Bethel Ryan, Lynette Bryce, Kevin McLean, Robert Dickinson 13
Donna Leeson, David Leeson, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 16 lt Brian Hickman, Linda Johannsen, Dianne Tait, Jeff Ryan 21
Paul Tudorovic, Brenda Hughes, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 35 d Alan Marini, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 5
Tony Milardovic, Margaret Wilkins, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 25 d Coral Crawford, Geoff Gullock, Robert Edwards, Sarah Braybrook 17
Lyn Maple, Elizabeth Liston, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 22 lt Joy Feltham, Helen Williams, Tom Clarke, Colin Young 23
Meryl Holloway, Sandra Middleton, Ian Long, Ian Batters 19 d Lori Gullock, Barry McArthur, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 18
Sandra Grano, Anne Madeley, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 13 lt Anne Shields, Valerie Jackson, Eileen Spong, John Young 26
Peter Cameron, Sally McCracken, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts 27 d Susan Boland, Rex Martin, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 16
Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 31 d Shelley Erickson, David Reynolds, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 12
Maureen Goldsmith, Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 18 d Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Gerry Flapper 17
Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 19 lt Jai Chamberlain, Liz Hocking, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 24
Allison Slee, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Gregory Plier 21 lt Sigrid Glasspool, Judith Caddy, Alan Penrice, Alan Annear 25
Judie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell 18 lt Margaret Sultana, Ian McGregor, Yvonne Clark, Brian Wilcock 21
Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 17 lt Moon Meulan, Leonie Donelly, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 19
Joan Dunn, Elaine Pitts, Cec Deans, Ian Hedger 25 d Yvonne Gamble, Terry McDonald, Julie Worrall, Barbara Voigt 14
1-BMS 174 pts, +105 shots;
2-CITY OVAL 173, +202;
3-VICTORIA 150, +72;
4-MIDLANDS 144, +64;
5-Webbcona 131, +39;
6-Buninyong 130, -5;
7-Sebastopol 121, -48;
8-C.Wendouree 114, +12;
9-Creswick 84, -153;
10-Clunes 59, -288
