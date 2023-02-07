The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Chaos up top as Victoria stuns BMS | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Round 16 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's Alan Dennis sends down a shot on Tuesday. Pictures by Adam Trafford

Just one point now separates the top-two teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek Pennant following Victoria's season-defining win against BMS on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.