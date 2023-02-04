Pain for borrowers is set to increase, with the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to continue interest rate hikes into 2023.
The RBA is meeting on Tuesday next week, with most experts anticipating another 0.25 per cent rise.
Business policy manager at CPA Australia, Gavin Ord, said in a statement to The Courier they expect interest rates to continue increasing due to the impacts of inflation.
"Inflation remains well above the RBA's target range of two to three per cent, so we expect interest rates will rise further," he said.
Mr Ord said one of the biggest issues will be for mortgage holders coming to the end of their fixed rate terms, who will now be burdened with a significant increase in repayments.
"We are now facing economic pressures the likes of which have not been seen since the 1980s, it's important that business and households seek professional advice if they're unsure about how to handle this unusual conflation of events," he said.
Paul Ballinger, from Real Estate Home Loans in Bakery Hill, said many people in Ballarat are considering refinancing their loans as their repayments have soared in the last 12 months.
"People are concerned, they are seeing things go up, we're getting a lot of refinancing enquiries," he said.
Mr Ballinger said people struggling to keep up with repayments should consult their lender about a reduction in their rates.
"The first point of call for most people we advise is, go back to your existing lender and ask them 'can you give me a better rate? Can you re-price this loan?'" he said.
"They may be in a situation where they're paying 6.12 per cent, but if they refinance they could get something under 5 per cent.
"So, the first point of call for any customer is to ring their bank and say 'you're offering your customer 4.82, I'm on 6.12, I want a cheaper rate.'"
This advice is reflected in recent statistics released by the ABS, which revealed recent months have seen "record-high refinancing activity" by owner-occupiers and investors.
According to Mr Ballinger, many lenders and borrowers have been taken by surprise by the current increases.
"If you go back to 12 months ago, the Reserve Bank was saying your rates won't move until 2024, and then less than six weeks later, they put them up by half a per cent and then continue to do so," Mr Ballinger said.
"I think the RBA needs to err on the side of caution and let some of these fixed rates come due, and just see what that does to spending."
"It's kind of like stopping an ocean liner - you can put rates up, but if you put the brakes on an ocean liner it might take you five kilometres to slow down, it's not instantaneous."
There are also fears increased rate rises could heap more pressure onto people already struggling to get by.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive, Andrew Eales, said while times might be tough for homeowners, the interest rate increases will affect all corners of society, including beleaguered tenants.
"If you take two years of really severe economic conditions associated with the pandemic, and then roll them into a further year where we've come out and the instability has remained, It's a very, very challenging environment, and I would say there is absolutely immediate need in the community," he said.
"We are hearing of people that are really finding it difficult to find places to rent, so housing is really, really tight in Ballarat at the moment."
Ballarat is ranked one of the highest for 'unmet housing need' in regional Victoria, and rents are unlikely to become more affordable if mortgage repayments increase.
Last week, Buxton Real Estate director Mark Nunn told The Courier rapid interest rate rises were one of the contributing factors to the current housing shortage.
