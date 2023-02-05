Settle in for a night of belly aching laughter as three of Melbourne's most sought after comedians head to the region for an intimate one night only performance.
Seasoned performers Claire Hooper, who has had regular appearances on Channel 10's The Project and most recently co-hosted The Great Australian Bake Off; Gamilaraay man and co-creator of Aborigi-LOL, Dane Simpson; Have You Been Paying Attention? show panellist Alex Ward and triple j's Luka Muller will take centre stage at the Palais-Hepburn.
Having all sold out shows at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Ms Hooper said the exclusive event is sure to have audiences members "blood pumping" from giggles.
"The thing that you get out of a night of comedy is it doesn't ask very much of you. You don't even have to concentrate very hard, but it really reaches you out having a good laugh," Ms Hooper said.
"Whether you're stressed or not, the experience of being in a group of people and just throwing your head back and laughing for a few hours it just gets the blood pumping and you feel great afterwards."
The showcase presented by the esteemed Comedy Republic will be held on February 24. For more information visit the palais-hepburn.com
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
