Comedians Claire Hooper, Dane Simpson, Alex Ward and Luka Muller all set for Palais-Hepburn

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 5 2023 - 11:30am
Critically acclaimed Melbourne-based comedians including Claire Hooper will be heading to the Palais-Hepburn for one night only this February. Picture supplied.

Settle in for a night of belly aching laughter as three of Melbourne's most sought after comedians head to the region for an intimate one night only performance.

