Court

Eureka man faces court after campaign of harassment against neighbours

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
'A disturbed mind': 'Neighbour from hell' faces court for racially harassing family

A "neighbour from hell" racially harassed a family in an eastern Ballarat suburb for over a year, a court has heard.

