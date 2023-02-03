'A disturbed mind': 'Neighbour from hell' faces court for racially harassing family

A "neighbour from hell" racially harassed a family in an eastern Ballarat suburb for over a year, a court has heard.
Donald Johns appeared on Friday at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to several charges including harassment and making threats to kill.
It took the court more than 30 minutes to hear the extent of the police summary for Johns' offending, which occurred between 2020 and February 2022.
One of the summary briefs read aloud in court detailed Johns' harassment of his neighbours, which the court was told began with an incident on November 15, 2020.
As two of his neighbours, a mother and daughter, were leaving their Eureka house in their car on the night of November 15, Johns began slowly trailing the pair in his green Holden Commodore, revving the engine to intimidate them.
Prior to the offending, there had been antagonism between Johns and the family due to a neighbourhood dispute.
Johns followed the mother and daughter out of the court where they lived, and after a short distance the pair pulled over in a bus stop.
It was then heard Johns pulled up alongside the pair and told them "your days are numbered".
The family took out a personal safety intervention order against Johns the next day.
The offending continued on the afternoon of November 20, 2020, when Johns made two passes by his neighbours' house, stuck his middle finger up at them through the window and yelled profanities.
During the second incident, Johns was captured by phone dropping his pants and exposing his backside to the family while on the street.
More offending occurred through late 2021 and early 2022, with Johns yelling and threatening multiple members of the family in separate incidents.
On the afternoon of September 17, 2021, Johns called his neighbour a racial slur and threatened to have people "come through" her house as she was returning home from work.
Terrified, the woman called triple-zero, and police arrived to find Johns doing burnouts on his driveway, creating smoke and noise.
The court was told at 7.44pm on February 13, 2022, the same woman, "thinking it was safe", went outside to water the plants on her front lawn after seeing Johns' car was not parked at his residence.
As she went outside, Johns ran out of his home and yelled at the woman to get out of "my country".
Johns also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the manager of a Wendouree shop, and harassing council workers repairing a pothole.
Johns' defence lawyer said his behaviour across the period of offending was that of a "disturbed mind".
It was submitted that Johns had been under the influence of methamphetamine during the majority of the offending. Johns had also been diagnosed with anxiety, depression, a borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann adjourned the matter until February 21 for sentencing.
If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited to, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
