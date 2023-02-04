Ballarat man gets bail after allegedly ramming police car

A Ballarat man has been granted bail after a police Air Wing assisted arrest on Wednesday.
Zac Pring appeared from custody via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, to apply for bail while facing charges of breaching parole orders and putting emergency workers at risk.
Police alleged on April 20, 2022, Pring cut off an ankle monitoring device, which he had to wear as a condition of being on parole for an earlier prison sentence.
On the afternoon December 1, 2022, police were on patrol in the Golden Point area when they observed a white Holden Commodore parked in a disabled parking spot at the Golden Point Hotel.
The Commodore, linked to Pring and an associate, bore false registration plates.
The officers pulled up behind the car in their division van, parked at a "45 degree angle" to the rear of the vehicle.
Police then allege Pring, in the Commodore, backed out of the parking space, hit the police car, and drove off despite police activating their lights and sirens.
On December 4, 2022, the offending Commodore was found at a property in Nerrina, with damage police said was consistent with the alleged incident at the Golden Point Hotel.
Pring was arrested on Wednesday, observed allegedly driving a stolen black Ford Territory in Wendouree by a police helicopter.
The helicopter followed vehicle back to a Wendouree address, where police arrested Pring.
Due to the type of offences Pring was charged with, his lawyer had to provide compelling reasons as to why he should be released on bail.
Pring's lawyer Matt McLellan, called upon Pring's aunt to provide evidence about his proposed bail address and supervision whilst on bail.
Mr McLellan also pointed out potential weaknesses in the police's case, including a lack of direct CCTV evidence showing Pring entering the Commodore, or ramming into police.
Pring was also found suitable for the Court Integrated Services Program.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann granted Pring bail, on the basis of the stability of the proposed bail address and the availability of CISP support.
Mr Stratmann warned Pring of the penalties of breach his bail conditions.
"You so much as breathe outside of these bail conditions and I will make sure that you will not come before another magistrate, you will come before me," Mr Stratmann said.
"And you will have nil chance of getting bail again.
"Your aunt has stumped up support for you today. Don't let her down."
Pring will reappear in court on March 23.
