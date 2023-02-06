The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Community

CresFest 2023: program unveils bigger, more international acts in Creswick

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Strating from Gippsland band Invy Horn Jam is again leading CresFest parade planning, this time with Salsa replacing a Bollywood theme to liven up the township's streets with dancing. Picture by Melbourne Ceilidh Camera

COLOMBIAN duo Victor Barrantes and Stefi Tello have been helping to add the right moves to a Latin-themed parade celebrating CresFest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.