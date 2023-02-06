COLOMBIAN duo Victor Barrantes and Stefi Tello have been helping to add the right moves to a Latin-themed parade celebrating CresFest.
Creswick's folk and roots festival director Judy Turner has confirmed the town is in for a huge party with the second annual CresFest having "put on weight" to be bigger and broader in its offerings the first weekend of April.
About 100 musicians will take part in the Latin-themed parade alone with festival organisers also starting to roll out international acts for the first time, thanks to eased travel restrictions and a partnership with multicultural music experts The Boite.
Those newly confirmed for CresFest include Scotland's 2018 BBC folk duo of the year Chris Stout and Catriona McKay, the latter who played harp while Queen Elizabeth II lay in state at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
There will also be a mix of Iranian, Italian, American, Lithuanian, African and Macedonian music, plus a strong contingent of artist from the region.
Limited early bird tickets are on sale with all-access day passes available from March 1 when the full CresFest program is released.
