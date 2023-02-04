IT IS all about how you drop in, build confidence and make the most of your time, hometown competitors say about the national skate jam competition.
One quipped the only true hometown advantage to the Len T Fraser Skate Park on Main Road was that competition day turned on a Ballarat wintery cold in summer.
Top scooter, BMX and skateboard contenders came from across the state for the YMCA Action Sports Skate Park League event, a partnership between City of Ballarat youth services and The Y Victoria.
Ballarat's Broc Zuecker spoke told The Courier it was great to finally put their skills on show considering the city had not had any strong competition for skaters.
"This is where I learnt everything since I was little and learning from my dad, now I'm coming here with mates," the 18-year-old said. "...[The event] is about supporting each other and having some fun."
Competition went from under-10s to open-age each taking their turn in the arena.
There was also workshops on workshops for street art designs on skate decks, slime and badge-making workshops as well as face-painting.
