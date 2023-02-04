The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Sports Affairs

YMCA Action Sports Skate Park League event in Ballarat | PHOTOS

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 4 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Tom Urquhart, age 15, gets a different perspective on the competition on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy

IT IS all about how you drop in, build confidence and make the most of your time, hometown competitors say about the national skate jam competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.