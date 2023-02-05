The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Harness racing: Honolua Bay breaks through for Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart in "heavywweight championship"

By Michael Howard Hrv
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart's partner Clayton Tonkin embraces driver David Moran after clinching the Hunter Cup with Honolua Bay. Pictures by Stuart McCormick.

Relentless pressure and a dashing drive have delivered Victoria's premier trainer Emma Stewart and her partner Clayton Tonkin the state's greatest trophy - the A.G. Hunter Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.