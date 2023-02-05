Relentless pressure and a dashing drive have delivered Victoria's premier trainer Emma Stewart and her partner Clayton Tonkin the state's greatest trophy - the A.G. Hunter Cup.
The $500,000 group 1 was one of the few crowns to have escaped their grasp, but Honolua Bay ($4.80) swooped late to win the nation's unofficial heavyweight championship at Melton on Saturday night.
"It's amazing to be honest," the Cardigan-based Tonkin said.
"You just want to stand up and be counted on a night like this. We've had an awesome night and it's been special."
the race delivered a titanic battle from start to finish, with reinsman Jack Callaghan defiant on Spirit Of St Louis amid relentless challenges. He first saw off Mach Dan and then Ballarat Cup winner favourite Copy That.
Meanwhile, Honolua Bay lay in wait five back in the running line and got an armchair ride up on the three-wide train behind stablemate Mach Dan.
When those inside tired, reinsman David Moran capitalised, cutting the final corner to the sprint lane. It would be a decisive move.
Spirit Of St Louis' outstanding fight finally faded in the final stages as Honolua Bay swept clear on his inside, winning by five metres from I Cast No Shadow and New Zealander Old Town Road.
"These races mean the world to you as a trainer and driver. They are very, very special," the Shepparton-based Moran said
"It's a big credit to Emma and Clayton, Sam (Stewart), (owners) Bill and Anne (Anderson) - very, very privileged to them being loyal and continuing to put me on."
Clayton gave much of the credit to Emma Stewart's brother, Sam, who he said "has done all the work with him and he's his biggest support - we owe a lot to him".
"When the horse first came (to the stable) he was probably pretty hot and didn't stay real good," Tonkin said. "Now he finishes a race off like that, it's unbelievable."
Honolua Bay went into the Hunter Cup off a fast-finishing second in the Ballarat Cup.
