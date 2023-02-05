The Courier
Harness racing: Emma Stewart's 4yo lands stunning win in Bonanza

Updated February 5 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Captain Ravishing (Mark Pitt) all alone out in front in the 4yo Bonanza at Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Boom pacer Captain Ravishing is on way to strut his stuff in Sydney after a sensational win in the $100,000 4yo Bonanza at Melton.

