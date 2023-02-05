Boom pacer Captain Ravishing is on way to strut his stuff in Sydney after a sensational win in the $100,000 4yo Bonanza at Melton.
The Emma Stewart-trained Captain Ravishing earned a guaranteed spot in Australia's premier four-year-old feature, the Chariots of Fire at Menangle on Saturday, February 18, by running away with the group 2 event at Melton on Saturday night.
The $1.04 favourite put the race away with 400m to go, hitting the line 22m clear of his nearest rival.
"Everybody wants to come to see these horses, he's a complete excitement machine," Stewart's partner Clayton Tonkin said.
"To see him first-up, sit parked going 1:50.9 You don't see horses do that."
Driver Mark Pitt allowed Captain Ravishing to work forward under his own steam, sitting three-wide initially before ambling to the breeze until the 800-m mark, and then it was game on.
"I haven't had a horse feel like this for a long time, probably Ride High I'd say. He just feels phenomenal and when you want him to go he goes," Pitt said.
"He just knocked off a little bit at the end."
Captain Ravishing has won nine of 13 starts, including seven of eight starts since joining the Stewart stable midway through last season.
Stewart had four winners on a massive night for her stable.
Honolua Bay ($4.80) won the group 1 $500,000 AG Hunter Cup; Amore Vita ($4.80) took out the group 2 $100,000 Ladyship Cup; and Raconteur ($2.20) saluted in the Prydes Easifeed Pace.
