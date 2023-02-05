PLANS for new eco-friendly short-term accommodation in Moonambel aim to be a "launch pad" to exploring the Pyrenees region.
A planning application is before Pyrenees Shire Council to construct four cabins, which together at capacity will hold eight people or two in each, on a property along the town's main street known as Stawell-Avoca Road.
In a supporting statement to council, the applicants write they are long-time visitors to the Pyrenees region and have become concerned about the challenges facing local business, predominantly in the wine industry, such as a lack of adequate accommodation to drive tourism.
"The cabins will be simple in structure and sympathetic to the local environment, designed to highlight the stunning surrounds and accommodate visitors with a diversity of interests - cyclists, wine enthusiasts and those wishing to explore the history and natural beauty of the region," the statement reads.
They propose the small scale of the accommodation creates a visitor "focus on privacy, serenity and the natural landscape" with minimal noise and traffic.
Summerfield Winery owner Mark Summerfield welcome the plan and said he was excited to hear of new accommodation coming to the area.
The property at 105D Stawell-Avoca Road was next door but separate to his winery.
The Courier documented the tough hit pandemic restrictions made, particularly tourism-wise, on the region's wine industry.
Mr Summerfield was one quick to pivot and start selling takeaway pizzas to food-seekers up to 45 kilometres away in lockdowns. Pizzas have remained a popular feature for the winery.
Gradually visitor numbers are returning with Summerfield Winery welcoming about 300 people through the doors each weekend. Long weekends were peak tourist times.
But Mr Summerfield said the Pyrenees region was still a largely overlooked gem. He hoped new, quality accommodation options might help change this.
"I've met people from Beaufort who didn't know Summerfield," Mr Summerfield said. "The Pyrenees is Ballarat's Yarra Valley and I think Ballarat's starting to realise this.
"We're really only about an hour away from Ballarat, Ararat, Horsham and Bendigo and maybe two hours from Warrambool, Geelong and Melbourne."
IN OTHER NEWS
Plans for each cabin feature a mudroom, one bedroom with a window seat, an open kitchen-lounge area and verandah. Cabins are designed to be solar-powered and surrounded by strictly native plants.
The planning application is advertised until February 16.
Meanwhile, Summerfield Winery was awarded Pyrenees Shire's leadership award for lifting the profile of the region as a well-established wine-lovers destination.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.