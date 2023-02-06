The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra
Preview

Victoria playing to keep season alive | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Round 16 preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Nicholson of Buninyong. Picture by Adam Trafford

Just three rounds remain in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant, but four sides remain in the hunt for the last two finals spots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.