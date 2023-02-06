Just three rounds remain in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant, but four sides remain in the hunt for the last two finals spots.
BMS and City Oval, who have held down the top two spots all season, would need an almighty collapse to miss finals at this stage, while Midlands and Victoria will be keeping a watchful eye on outsiders Webbcona and Buninyong.
The two sides are two weeks away from an elimination-final-like match-up in round 17.
Despite sitting in the finals picture, fourth-placed Victoria risks falling as low as sixth on Tuesday if it does not record a win against ladder-leaders BMS.
It is an almighty task for Victoria, but BMS has not been in the same form it started the season in of late.
BMS has gone 2-2 from its past four matches, losing to Midlands and Creswick, which sits ninth.
It means it is certainly possible for Victoria, but it cannot take any confidence out of its last date with BMS.
The ladder-leaders hold bragging rights following a 58 (14) to 45 (2) triumph in round 7.
Surprisingly, Victoria actually boasts a better record since that matchup, winning six of its next eight games to enter Tuesday in some strong form.
If the fourth-placed side misses out in round 16, Victoria can relax knowing it finishes with games against Clunes and Creswick.
It is not a must-win for Webbcona just yet, but it is awfully close, as the fifth-place side looks to stay in touch with third-placed Midlands and fourth-placed Victoria.
Webbcona has won five of its past six matches and now sits seven points outside the top four.
It was Central Wendouree however, which came out on top last time out.
The eighth-placed side claimed two rinks en route to a narrow 58-55 victory, a result Webbcona will be wanting to reverse on Tuesday.
Sebastopol is still a mathmetical, albeit it unlikely, chance at playing finals, but the seventh-placed side could play a part in stopping Buninyong from having the chance as well.
Buninyong is only 10 points shy of Victoria in fourth, but also must keep one eye on Webbcona's form over the remaining three rounds.
Buninyong's run home includes Webbcona and a final-round clash against Midlands.
Buninyong claimed a two-rink win in round 7.
While Midlands sits third, it is still in danger of three sides below it in Victoria, Webbcona and Buninyong ahead of a round 16 clash with Creswick.
Midlands will lock itself in for finals if it records wins against both Creswick and Sebastopol, but depending on Webbcona's result on Tuesday finals might be locked away by round 17.
A replay of round 7, in which these two sides last met, would be a dream scenario for Creswick.
Creswick won all three rinks in a 30-shot victory.
A win over Clunes will guarantee City Oval a top-two finish alongside ladder-leaders BMS with three rounds remaining.
The reigning premiers have enjoyed a strong season, posting nine wins, four losses and two draws to date, and match up against a lowly Clunes side which holds just three wins.
The bottom-placed side has one win to its name from its last eight appearances.
Clunes managed to steal a rink from City Oval in their round 7 clash, in which City Oval came away with a 70-38 triumph.
