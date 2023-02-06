Peach of a feature run for Cape Clear kennel

Brilliant young Cape Clear greyhound Mr Beets celebrated back-to-back classic victories with a dominant all-the-way win in the listed $29,920 Western Districts Derby Final
Friday night's win in Ballarat continued owner-trainer Gary Peach's Midas touch, with Mr Beets winning 10 of his 13 starts, including his past four in a row and last month's Warrnambool Derby.
His kennel also features Australian Cup-bound Action Girl (31) and Silver Brute (30 wins).
"He's a pretty smart pup," Peach said of Mr Beets.
"He's just getting better and stronger all the time. That's why I bumped him up to the 450m.
"They were all top dogs in the race. The eight' (Blue Tungsten) made a bit of ground on him going into the home turn, but he held it in the end."
Mr Beets' already strong Western Districts Derby prospects were enhanced dramatically with the race morning late scratching of odds-on favourite Rejuvenate.
Peach said he was now looking to target another derby-type race, the Shepparton Classic with heats on February 27, with Mr Beets.
"I'd say he'll go there next. He'll definitely run 500, but there's also country cups coming up to think about."
The $20,000 winner's purse took Mr Beets' earnings past $55,000.
BALLARAT greyhound Mobile Legend, trained and owned by twin brothers Daryl and Colin Brennan, has made the cut for The Temlee, 525m.
The impressive grey will go head-to-head with the best talent in Australia on February 11.
Mobile Legend will head to the event off the back of back-to-back Country Cup wins at Warragul and Traralgon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.