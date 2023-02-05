The first steps toward the final, and largest section, of the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment will take place in coming months with construction companies notified that expressions of interest will soon open.
The Victorian Health Building Authority this month issued a "forward notice" that expressions of interest will soon be invited for stage three of the hospital redevelopment which are the main works including construction of a new hospital tower and building containing a new emergency department, women and children's hub, new theatre suite, critical care floor and an extra 100 inpatient and short stay beds.
The notice sets out the timeline for the final stage of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2027.
The public expression of interest will be advertised next month and close in early April, with shortlisted applicants from the EOI process invited to submit a request for tender in June with tenders closing in August.
The tender is expected to be awarded in December.
Stage one works of the redevelopment project, which included renovations to the ground level of the Gardner Pittard Building, and refurbishment and other works to relocate other services, have been completed with stage two works to demolish several buildings and construct a new Central Energy Plant Support Services building on Drummond Street now underway.
Once completed, the $541.6 million redevelopment and expansion of Ballarat Base Hospital will have capacity for a further 4000 surgeries every year, capacity to treat at least 18,000 more emergency patients and an extra 14,500 inpatients per year.
The new hospital tower will also feature a critical care floor bringing together operating theatres, procedure rooms, an expanded intensive care unit, endoscopy suites and consulting rooms.
The stage three works also include demolition of the medical services and education service buildings, the new tower including basement and podium floors totalling about 30,000m2, external works including a new Sturt Street entrance and landscaping, loading dock and back-of-house functions, physical connections to existing buildings and more.
Works will be staged to ensure the hospital can remain operational during building works.
