United States-based Australian Wayne Davies is one step closer to his goal of playing at every croquet club in his former homeland after a visit to Ballarat.
He led coaching clinics on the Ballarat Western rinks on Monday - the first time the once Geelong resident has been to the venue.
Davies is on a "working holiday" in Australia, visiting as many clubs as he can. In Victoria alone, Davies still has about 60 croquet clubs still to tick off his list.
"That's my aim, to get around to every club. It's not going to be easy, but I'll do it.
"I love these old clubs. There's so much history and such a good feel," he said.
Western president Warren Trenorden said it was great having such an accomplished player at the club teaching the basics of the game. "It's a rare opportunity for us."
As well as being an international croquet player, Davies is also a highly accomplished real tennis player as a multiple world champion.
It was his role as a professional real tennis player that he moved to the US in 1980.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
