Victoria Police are appealing for help in trying to locate a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Police have described Alicia as Caucasian with a small build, black hair and is around 157cm tall and they believe she may be in the Ballarat area.
The 13-year-old was last seen leaving an address in Darley on Friday, 20 January around 9am.
Police are concerned for Alicia's welfare due to their age.
Anyone with information on Alicia's whereabouts should contact Bacchus Marsh Police Station (03) 5366 4500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.