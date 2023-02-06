Former Ballarat magistrate stood down after fresh complaint

A former Ballarat magistrate who previously made comments about a rape victim experiencing "buyer's remorse" has been stood down following a new complaint about his behaviour.
Magistrate Richard Pithouse was previously investigated for his comments to a rape victim in 2018.
He suggested the victim had experienced "buyer's remorse" after being told she called a sexual assault crisis line the morning after the incident.
The Judicial Commission of Victoria labelled the remarks as highly inappropriate and insensitive and the victim was devastated by the comments and did not think he deserved to keep his job.
The former lawyer, who was appointed a magistrate in October 2008, has sat on the bench at courts in Sunshine, Ballarat and the Wimmera.
Following the 2018 incident, the magistrate kept his position and in 2021 the commission commended the magistrate instead be personally counselled by Chief Magistrate Lisa Hannan over his conduct.
A fresh complaint was lodged about Mr Pithouse's in-court behaviour in September last year, the commission said on Monday.
The detail of the new complaint has not yet been revealed.
The commission recommended the magistrate be stood down from office in light of the complaint, and found the complaint could amount to "proved misbehaviour or incapacity of the officer".
If he was kept in his role, the commission said it would impair public confidence in Mr Pithouse's impartiality, independence or integrity.
Ms Hannan agreed to stand Mr Pithouse down until further notice, preventing him from performing functions in an open court.
The complaint has been referred to an investigating panel and the investigation is ongoing, the commission said in a statement.
Mr Pithouse also attracted controversy in Ballarat in 2010 over his decision to deny a victim of sexual assault the right to have her victim impact statement read to the court after her attacker pleaded guilty to indecent assault.
The magistrate ruled at the time that the victim impact statement was tendered too late to be considered before he sentenced the attacker, who was later fined $3000 without conviction.
His decision not to consider the statement left the victim crushed and prompted intervention by the then attorney-general, Rob Hulls, and counselling for the magistrate by Victoria's then chief magistrate, Ian Gray.
AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.