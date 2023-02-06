Growing numbers of "highly distressed" teenage boys are seeking help after being threatened with the release of intimate images if they don't hand over cash.
Overseas criminal syndicates are increasingly preying on Australian teens, mostly boys, extorting money from them after deceiving them to send sexually explicit images via instant messaging apps in a practice known as sexual extortion or sextortion.
Over the past five years, Kids Helpline has seen a massive increase in the number of teenage boys calling them for help after finding themselves victims of sextortion, with criminals demanding up to $10,000 to prevent public release of the intimate images.
Experts say sextortion is "everywhere" and it is believed there have been multiple serious cases in the Ballarat region.
The Australian Federal Police reported a 60 per cent rise in sextortion reports nationally in December alone, but despite the sharp rise in reports they fear offending is far greater than what is being reported.
"We are seeing offshore criminal syndicates targeting a victim's entire friend list," said AFP acting Assistant Commissioner Hilda Sirec.
Kids Helpline chief executive Tracy Adams said about 70 per cent of contacts to Kids Helpline came from females, with males making up only about 20 per cent. But in cases of sextortion, 78 per cent of calls over the past five years came from young males. Sextortion calls have increased from two in 2017 to 116 last year.
"In addition to the threats and coercion, victims often feel like they are powerless to do anything to prevent the release of the images they have shared and feel they will be deeply shamed and embarrassed. This has an obvious impact on their mental health and wellbeing."
In November, Victoria Police confirmed they were investigating incidents of sextortion involving males and females as young as 14.
Reports of image-based abuse to the eSafety Commissioner increased 55 per cent in 2021-22 to more than 4000 reports, driven by a surge in incidents of sexual extortion.
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said there had been a surge in both the number and proportion of males reporting image-based abuse: from around 1300 reports (49 per cent of all reports) in 2020-21 to almost 2500 reports (59 per cent of all reports) in 2021-22.
"We know from our international partners that this type of blackmail is gendered and mainly operated by offshore organised crime, rather than by solo opportunists," she said.
There's no physical barrier now between young children and the internet ... so we have to rely on education and teaching children to understand the behaviours they need to stay safe.- Professor Susan Edwards
Kids Helpline work in partnership with the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, who take reports of sextortion, investigate and refer to local authorities, and the e-Safety Commissioner.
"Technology has evolved dramatically in the past two decades and the benefits have been huge. These developments have also exposed children and young people to many risks with real-world impacts, making online safety awareness even more important," Ms Adams said.
Australian Catholic University Early Childhood Futures program director Professor Susan Edwards said internet safety needed to be taught from early childhood.
She said research showed almost half of all children received hurtful or nasty treatment online in the past year, and more than a quarter behaved that way against others.
"The earlier we teach children about how to interact safely, positively and respectfully online, the better online community we can create for learning, play, socialisation and civic participation," she said.
From parents modelling safe online behaviour to early childhood educators emphasising online safety practices, everyone has a role to play.
"When we first started having internet in our lives we had to take the phone off the wall and plug it into the internet. You could hear it then and there was this real sense that you had gone online because you had done something to go there," she said.
"As technology has evolved and touch screens the danger for young people is at their fingertip. There's no physical barrier now between young children and the internet ... so we have to rely on education and teaching children to understand the behaviours they need to stay safe."
Professor Edwards said that could start as early as three years old with parents talking to their children and pointing things out when using the internet with young children.
"If you make a video call to a relative, just say 'it's safe to make this call because we are calling nanny and we know nanny' or explain that we are looking up a recipe using this website becuase we know it is trusted, so children are hearing it as they go," she said.
To help children understand the internet is a network, and not just their tablet or a parent's phone, some early childhood educators are helping children understand the internet is a network so they don't talk to people they don't know online.
"Some educators are really clever and in a home corner will set up play computers and devices and connect them with strings and paper clips. Children can send each other email in pretend play on the string and educators emphasise that's ok because they know the child at the other end of the string," she said.
Professor Edwards hoped starting online safety education during pre-school years would eventually see generational change among internet users in the future - much like the SunSmart campaign had driven use of sun safety.
The key though was keeping the lines of communication open with children and teens.
"With older children particularly, if you are only operating from a rule-based perspective with online safety and things go wrong because a child has maybe broken a rule, they won't ask an adult for help if they think you will take access away," she said.
"All the advice from major organisations ... is to go to an adult when things go wrong so you have to keep those channels of communication open."
If you need help, call
