P-plater 'lucky to be alive' after crashing into power pole

A P-plater was lucky to escape with his life after wrapping his car around a power pole in Wendouree.
The 23-year-old man appeared at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday over driving offences after an incident on June 19, 2021, on Verbena Grove.
The court was told the man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, was seen by a witness driving a Holden Barina erratically on the road about 2pm, including driving on the wrong side of the road.
The man lost control of the vehicle while turning a corner, and struck a power pole on the north side of the road.
While no official speed limit was determined following the crash, police said the tyre marks indicated he was on the wrong side of the road when he lost control of the vehicle.
Emergency services attended to find the man trapped inside of the car, which had taken "significant" damage.
The man was flown to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital for treatment, and still had damage to his pelvis, the court heard.
Police said the rear right wheel of the car was "completely bald", and rubber was found built-up on the rear bumper of the car, suggesting it had been doing burn-outs.
After reviewing photographs of the crash, Magistrate Mark Stratmann said the man was lucky to have survived.
"Your client is very lucky to be here," Mr Stratmann said to the man's lawyer.
The man's licence was cancelled and disqualified for five months.
He was also given a aggregate fine of $600, with no conviction.
In a separate matter at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, a second P-plater was lucky to walk away without a licence disqualification after pleading guilty to purposefully doing burn-outs.
The court heard the 21-year-old woman had been caught by police on the night of March 26, 2022, in a thick cloud of smoke south-east of Ballarat.
The woman was driving alone on the night of offending.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann denounced the behaviour.
"What you did on this occasion was nonsensical," he said.
"If you want to play with cars, drive fast, there are places where it can be done safely.
"If somebody had come along, driven through the smoke and not seen your car, they could have hit you and it could have been a catastrophe."
The woman was placed on a good behaviour bond until August 7 without conviction.
She will also be required to complete a road trauma awareness course.
"You have come very close to losing your licence today," Mr Stratmann said.
