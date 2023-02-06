Works are set to get under way sometime this year as the City of Ballarat embarks on transforming a popular green space in Ballarat's CBD into an Intercultural Garden.
The idea, planned for the corner of Sturt and Pleasant streets, has been a "10 year long discussion" according to City of Ballarat Intercultural Advisory Committee (IAC) member and former Filipino Australian Association Of Ballarat chair Sherley Hart.
She said the landscape concept vision for the garden, which went out for community consultation this month, would aid in "unifying" the region's growing diversity.
"This will be a symbol of multicultural celebration because multiculturalism is deepening, it's growing and we just would like to recognise that we are here," Ms Hart said.
She said what she'd like to see included in the space was art, plants and statues which were reflective of not only her Filipino community but also of the many cultures which called Ballarat home.
"All of us - the Chinese, the Indian, the Filipino, the Vietnamese, the African community. We want to be unified," Ms Hart said.
In plans put forth by the council, it wrote the space would be "a community place for all cultures to gather; a place to share food and stories, perform, meet friends and make new connections".
Drafts of the space include the potential to have a themed display garden of annuals and perennials to ensure the "continuing tradition of the Sturt Street gardens" as well as native and indigenous plants in a botanical styled setting.
It has also touted the possibility to include a public art project such as engraved words like 'peace'; 'harmony'; 'respect' and 'welcome' in different languages on bluestone.
City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates, who is also chair of the IAC, said the prime location would be ideal to showcase Ballarat as an "intercultural city".
"To actually find a site that ticked all the boxes did actually take us a while. So we wanted somewhere that was visible, so that it promoted that positive message of 'we are an intercultural city'," Cr Coates said.
While the exact cost of the garden could not be disclosed at this time, the City of Ballarat will be sourcing money for the site from its $417,000 My Neighbourhood Capital pool outlined from their 2022/23 budget.
My Neighbourhood Capital includes funding for several other projects such as a bike rack and replacement of gravel at Food is Free as well as the Victoria Park inclusive playground upgrade.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
