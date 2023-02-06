VICTORIAN State Coroner John Cain has reiterated the crucial role of support access for suicide prevention as the state records its highest number of deaths by suicide in more than 20 years.
There was a particularly high spike in lives lost among people aged 65-plus with a 32 per cent increase in this age group on 2021 numbers, according to the latest coroner's report released on Monday.
Judge Cain said it was troubling and not clear what was driving the increase, especially among people aged 65-plus, but the court was monitoring the trend closely.
The report also found a 21 per cent increase in deaths by suicide among people aged 45-54.
Coronial investigations have found social isolation, mental health issues, substance abuse, familial conflict and financial pressures are common stressors in suicide cases.
This follows a coroner's court finding last year into the death of a 50-year-old Ballarat man by suicide.
The judge found a break-down in communications with health providers led to the man's lonely death. His declining mental health was attributed to added stressors, including the physical deterioration of loved ones and an eviction notice on top of long-term struggles with depression and excessive drinking.
In Victoria, all suspected suicides are required to be reported to the coroner for investigation.
Overall, there was a nine per cent rise in deaths by suicide in Victoria last year, with 756 lives lost. However, most likely suicide deaths last year remain under investigation for coroners to better understand complex factors in these deaths and opportunities for prevention.
"Access to support is a vital part of suicide prevention," Judge Cain said. "Suicide is complex and requires a multifaceted approach to minimise harm."
Ballarat Men's Mental Health has been actively working the past year to fill systematic gaps for those who might otherwise get lost finding the right support.
The grassroots organisation, largely a response to Ballarat's high male suicide rates, focuses on "walking with" men as they navigate their mental health journey.
There are 20 active men with the hub.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairman Andrew McPherson said the organisation was constantly looking at what barriers there were to men seeking help. In the latest move, the first three sessions for all men have now been made free.
Any men struggling with mental health can email info@ballaratmmh.com.au or call 0493 247 340.
Ballarat Community Health's Head to Health also helps navigate mental health supports: 1800 595 212.
In crisis: Lifeline, 13 11 14.
