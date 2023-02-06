The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Victoria's deaths by suicides prompts coroner to focus on prevention

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian State Coroner John Cain, not pictured, says a troubling rise in suicide will be closely monitored by the court to help determine greater opportunities for prevention. Picture by Shutterstock

VICTORIAN State Coroner John Cain has reiterated the crucial role of support access for suicide prevention as the state records its highest number of deaths by suicide in more than 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.