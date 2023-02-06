The Courier
Court

Ballarat woman granted bail after alleged clown mask link to car, petrol thefts

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 7 2023 - 3:30am
DNA on clown mask allegedly links Ballarat woman to home invasion

A 21-year-old Ballarat woman allegedly linked to a home invasion by a "distinct clown mask" has been granted bail.

Local News

