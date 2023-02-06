DNA on clown mask allegedly links Ballarat woman to home invasion

A 21-year-old Ballarat woman allegedly linked to a home invasion by a "distinct clown mask" has been granted bail.
Sharnae Lewis appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, facing charges of theft and driving whilst unregistered.
The court was told on December 12, 2022, police had located a stolen Subaru at a Ballarat East address where Lewis was living at the time.
The car was allegedly stolen in a Brighton home invasion earlier in the month.
On December 3, 2022, a woman was asleep at her Brighton home when a group of unknown offenders had broken into the property, ransacking the home and stealing the keys to the car.
The stolen vehicle was taken by police for analysis, with Lewis' DNA allegedly being found on several items in the car, including a clown mask.
The court also heard on January 26, 2023, Lewis was allegedly captured on CCTV footage stealing $24.15 of petrol at BP Delacombe.
Lewis did not have a valid drivers' licence at the time of the alleged offending, and was alleged to be driving a Ford ute with New South Wales licence plates and a damaged front windscreen.
Lewis was also on a community corrections order for aggravated burglary offending at the time of the alleged offending.
Lewis' defence lawyer had to make out compelling reasons for release from custody.
A friend and housemate of Lewis' was called to the stand to give evidence about a potential bail address and supervision.
Magistrate Letizia Torres granted Lewis bail, with the requirement of regular reporting to police.
At 21-years-old, Lewis was also considered a young offender, sometime Ms Torres said influenced her decision to grant bail.
"I am not impressed with this. You are on a community corrections order and you have had some contact with a stolen car... it is concerning," Ms Torres said.
"You have an aggravated burglary sentence hanging over your head, so you need to think about that very carefully.
"Despite all of the support you have I am very suspicious of what is going on in the background."
Lewis will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 20.
