The City of Ballarat is looking to secure the lifelong heritage of five dwellings as it pushes to amend its current planning scheme with "permanent heritage controls".
The changes, which are being directed to the Planning Minister, have been made to ensure properties which meet the "threshold for local significance" and "have heritage values outside Ballarat's existing Heritage Overlay" are protected.
Buildings which have been included and are set to be discussed at the council's planning meeting this week include houses in Golden Point, Buninyong, Brown Hill, Ballarat North and Canadian.
The property at 89 Magpie Street, Golden Point constructed between 1890 and 1891, has its verandah and detached kitchen recognised as historically significant due to its "importance of mining" in the area.
"The house is representative of houses built on miner's rights and for mine managers during the late nineteenth century. While such houses were once common in mining areas such as the Golden Point/Mount Pleasant area, only a handful survive today," the council agenda wrote.
"Such houses ranged from tiny miner's cottages, through (to) mid-sized Italianate houses, to highly detailed dwellings and grand mine owner's residences.
"The house at 89 Magpie Street illustrates the medium-sized type."
Mossmont residence at 1207 Winter Street, Buninyong is being highlighted for both its historical and aesthetic relevance.
"Mossmont house is aesthetically significant due to its verandah enrichments and bargeboards," the council agenda wrote.
"The verandah has a relatively early use of flat openwork columns, a feature that came to exemplify the architectural independence of regional cities Ballarat and Bendigo when columns of this type were massed produced of cast iron in the 1870s and '80s, in contrast to the rest of Victoria."
Ties to Ballarat's Anglican community as well as the "historical, technical and aesthetic" elements is the reasoning behind why the City of Ballarat is wanting to secure the longevity of the former St Mark's Parsonage at 201 Melbourne Road, Brown Hill.
Designed by Henry R Caselli, a Ballarat Diocesan architect, the land was originally intended to serve as the dwelling of the minister for both St Mark's Church of England at Brown Hill and St John's Church of England at Little Bendigo.
The site was purchased by church trustees in 1870 with it being occupied by Reverend Christopher Allanby until 1914. Rev. Allanby continued to serve as a parsonage until 1940.
Specifically, the 1872-74 brick house and the house's elevated setting are being outlined as having heritage value.
Similarly, the Bournedale at 618 Howitt Street, Ballarat North possesses heritage significance as it is one of few lasting buildings showcasing an arts & crafts attic-storey bungalow.
Constructed between 1924-25 for James Selkirk, son of Robert Selkirk and founder of Selkirk Brickworks, a major local manufacturer with a private railway siding and a Hoffman kiln, the Howitt Street property was designed by innovative architects P.S. Richards, Coburn & Richards.
"The fine brickwork can be considered a showpiece for the company's (Selkirk Brickworks) products, and the use of red face brick and hung terracotta tiles was likely influenced by James Selkirk as they (had) not (been) seen elsewhere," the council agenda document wrote.
"The house shares some signature decorative details with other 1920s houses designed by PS Richards, Coburn & Richards, but is one of the most substantial houses of their oeuvre in Ballarat."
Victory House, located on 742 Geelong Road, Canadian, is also seeking to be recognised due its enduring relevance to both Ballarat's mining and Chinese communities.
Constructed prior to 1889, the building was initially made on a miner's right for R.G Hardy. However, it was later revamped with a few alterations to house Ballarat Chinese miner James Wong Chung.
In 1903, when Mr Chung moved into Victory House, he was made the manager of the You Hing mine. He lived in the property with his wife and their six children with the house staying within the Chung family for more than 100 years.
IN THE NEWS:
Despite the city at the time resisting to acknowledge the existence of Oriental influence, the Chungs' legacy has lived on with their tireless efforts to the Ballarat's Chinese community being honoured through their active involvement in the trades union movement with Chung family members serving in various roles including as presidents of the Textiles Union and Railways Unions.
A decision will be made at council's meeting this Wednesday at the Ballarat Town Hall.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.