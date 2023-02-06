The Courier
City of Ballarat looks to amend planning scheme with 'permanent heritage controls'

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 7 2023 - 4:00am
The City of Ballarat is looking to secure the lifelong heritage of five dwellings as it pushes to amend its current planning scheme with "permanent heritage controls".

Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

