Fears are mounting for Ballarat retailers ahead of this week's Reserve Bank meeting, as the body is widely expected to increase interest rates on Tuesday.
Commerce Ballarat board member Hayley Coates said Ballarat businesses were starting to feel the effects of soaring cost of living, as consumers tightened the purse strings after eight consecutive interest rate rises.
"'Things are starting to tighten up' is the general vibe we're getting from members at the moment, it is getting more difficult with the cost of living," she said.
"Products people have to buy are still getting purchased, but things that were traditionally more discretionary are getting more difficult."
Reports of another interest rate rise had come at the worst time for Ballarat retailers, Ms Coates said, as businesses were still recovering from the downturn during COVID, and were now struggling to keep up with increased costs and reduced profit margins.
"Businesses have gone through a really tough time, and they're not just jacking up prices because they want to," she said.
"There are shrinking profit margins at play here as well, so the businesses are struggling just as much as the consumer is struggling."
Businesses have gone through a really tough time, and they're not just jacking up prices because they want to.- Hayley Coates, Commerce Ballarat
Ms Coates said it was important to keep supporting local businesses, while recognising everyone was currently experiencing the same difficult situation.
"We have a lot of really strong businesses in this town, and I'm pretty confident that if our locals continue to support local business, everyone will support each other, and we'll be able to get through this latest crisis," she said.
"If you've got a choice between buying something from a locally owned business, and from a big company, or going online and buying something from overseas, we'd encourage people to take that option and shop local.
"In the long run, it's going to benefit everyone in the community."
A downturn for businesses is backed up by ABS statistics released on Monday, which confirmed quarterly retail sales had dropped for the first time since September 2021.
According to the ABS, retail sales volumes fall across all non-food industries, as consumers reduced spending in response to cost of living pressures.
Business policy manager at CPA Australia, Gavin Ord, said in a statement to The Courier, profit margins for many Australian businesses remained under stress from higher interest rates, rising costs and slowing demand.
"Our members are telling us business owners have high levels of fatigue. They have borne the brunt of the COVID crisis, followed by higher prices and supply chain disruptions and now rising interest rates, many feel they are in a state of permanent crisis," he said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"Many businesses in Victoria have high levels of deferred rent and tax liabilities accumulated during COVID. Business owners will be looking at their debts and the tough environment and considering their next steps."
Mr Ord said retailers were yet to see the full effects of earlier interest rate rises.
"Businesses are heavily affected by rising interest rates, interest rates typically impact consumer spending," he said.
"Shoppers may spend more on lower value goods than higher value products, businesses should seek advice if they are concerned about navigating the spending downturn."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.