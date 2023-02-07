Matt Short's hopes of selection in the Australian Twenty20 side have been boosted by the retirement of Victorian teammate and national captain Aaron Finch.
Finch announced on Tuesday he was stepping away from international cricket.
He played 254 matches for Australia across all three formats, including 103 T20s.
Short thrust his name into national selection calculations with an outstanding Big Bash League campaign for Adelaide Strikers this year.
He was named BBL player of the season after being the leading run-maker in the competition - 458 at a strike rate of 144.47.
He also showcased his all-rounder skills with 11 wickets as a slow bowler.
Short spent his formative years in the game with East Ballarat and has represented Australia in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup as well playing in Australia XI sides.
As an opener, Short is a perfect fit to slot into the top of the order spot vacated by Finch.
Australia's next 20-over game is not scheduled until September.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.