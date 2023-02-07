A Ballarat businessman, who is part of the region's Turkish community, has described the horrific scenes of Turkiye's second-largest recorded earthquake as "heartbreaking".
Serhan Demirceviren, a Buninyong resident and owner of Koffee Pirates in Bakery Hill, was born in Gaziantep, one of Turkiye's most impacted regions of Monday morning's natural disaster.
The earthquake, which measured a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, has already resulted in more than 11,000 injuries and 2000 deaths in the Middle Eastern nation.
Mr Demirceviren, who had just returned from Turkiye last Tuesday after visiting his family and friends, said he was thankful to know those most dearest to him were safe having been located in the country's western side.
However, he said he felt the immediate sense of loss for those who were being handed the harsh news of their loved ones being injured and in some instances, killed.
"My heart goes (out) to all those people at the moment, it's winter there today and that part of Turkey is actually very isolated in winter times and sometimes it's hard to get help through the roads," Mr Demirceviren said.
He said while the calamity was "deeply unfortunate" it could have been avoided if there was more thought put into the construction of a building's foundation.
"The quality of the building material that has been used, it doesn't help people to survive that sort of earthquake and they just collapse," Mr Demirceviren said.
He said the "worst part" which he believed had contributed to the deaths so far was the stacking of "hundreds of buildings".
"They don't have the houses like we do here (in Australia) and that's what would have caused all the deaths because of the multiple layers of apartments," Mr Demirceviren said.
"They're going to find lots of people under the rubble."
He said in order to minimise the damage caused by future natural disasters, the Middle Eastern nation could take inspiration for construction from east Asia.
"Japan gets a lot of earthquakes and they don't lose lives like we have because of how their structures are built," Mr Demirceviren said.
"That will need to be a plan in the Turkish structure of buildings and that's something that they (Turkiye) need to look into."
Mr Demirceviren said he would be helping the country and those impacted by donating to local charities in Turkiye.
The earthquake, which is second-largest recorded in the Middle Eastern nation since 1939, also impacted Syria and was felt as far as Lebanon.
Almost 900 structures have been destroyed in Turkiye including a hospital in Iskenderun, located on the country's coastline. An iconic historic castle in Gaziantep's has also been severely damaged.
To help, you can donate to the Turkish Red Crescent, which is part of the International Red Cross, by clicking here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
