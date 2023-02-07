The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ballarat's Turkish community mourns lives lost in earthquake

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buninyong resident and Bakery Hill-based Koffee Pirates owner Serhan Demirceviren, who was born in Turkey's Gaziantep city, says it was "heartbreaking" to hear the news of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Middle-Eastern nation. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

A Ballarat businessman, who is part of the region's Turkish community, has described the horrific scenes of Turkiye's second-largest recorded earthquake as "heartbreaking".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.