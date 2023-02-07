Ballarat sportsperson of the year to be announced

The 2022 Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year will be announced at a gala dinner at the Ballarat Golf Club on Wednesday night.
Ballarat Sportsmen's Club has seven athletes in the running for the city's most prestigious sporting award.
Finalists: Rory Carroll (para table tennis), Kathryn Mitchell (javelin), Alanna Peart race walking), Yual Reath (high jump), Kelly Ruddick (race walking), Cooper Sherman (sprinting), Katrina Werry (rowing).
Sydney 2000 Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Lauren Burns is guest speaker.
The Ballarat Junior Sportsperson of the Year will receive the Wunhym Trophy.
Finalists: Nicholas Howard (gymnastics) Josh Jolly (BMX), Ed Meddings (swimming), Lachlan O'Keefe (high jump), Lucy Richardson (rowing), Fraser Saunder (race walking), Daisy Sudholz (running).
