The circumstances surrounding the tragic 2020 death of an infant in Redan have been laid bare at a hearing in the Victorian Coroner's Court.
A summary inquest into the child's sudden death was held on Tuesday, with Coroner Catherine Fitzgerald coming to no fixed conclusion regarding the child's death, due to a lack of autopsy information.
The baby, referred to during proceedings as "Baby A" was born six weeks premature in September 2020 via an emergency caesarian.
Prior to Baby A's birth, the child's father had been served with an interim accommodation order put in place to protect Baby A's older sister, who had witnessed Baby A's father inflict family violence onto her mother.
The interim order required Baby A's father not to reside at the property where the mother, Baby A, and Baby A's sister lived - and limited the father's contact to the children.
The court heard on Christmas Day, 2020, Baby A's father had stayed at their Redan address in contravention of the interim order, and attended a Christmas lunch and dinner with the family.
On the following day, Boxing Day, Baby A's mother and father were sleeping on their mattress with Baby A, wrapped in a muslin blanket and positioned inside two L-shaped pillows.
The mother and father slept on either side of the baby.
At 11am, the court heard the mother awoke to find Baby A unresponsive and discoloured.
The mother woke Baby A's father, who dialed triple-zero.
On the advice of the triple-zero operator the parents began CPR on Baby A, noticing blood coming from the baby's right nostril.
Baby A's mother attempted to breathe oxygen into Baby A's throat, but was unable to open Baby A's mouth.
Paramedics arrived soon after the initial triple-zero call, with Baby A's father unlocking the front door and then fleeing the scene over the property's rear fence.
The baby was transported to Ballarat Base Hospital, and was declared dead at 12.05pm.
The court heard in the wake of the death, Baby A's mother had 'strongly' opposed an autopsy of the child, despite recommendations from Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine director Noel Woodford.
An investigator with the Ballarat Sexual Offences and Child Abuse unit had also lodged a request for an autopsy of Baby A to establish a cause of death, but was denied.
A CT scan and radiographic skeletal survey of Baby A found subtle buckling of the ribs, likely the result of CPR performed on Baby A prior to its death, however no other unexpected skeletal trauma was found during the examinations.
Coroner Fitzgerald noted the lack of an autopsy closed off many avenues of investigation for Baby A's potential cause of death.
Baby A was exposed to some risk factors for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, including a premature birth, sleeping on an adult mattress, sleeping on a soft surface, co-sleeping with adults and exposure to cigarette smoke both in and out of the womb.
However, without an autopsy to verify the cause of death, Coroner Fitzgerald said a diagnosis of SIDS was not possible.
Hair and blood samples were taken from Baby A, with traces of MDMA, cannabis and amphetamines present in the baby's hair - it was noted the presence of the substances would have likely been a result of environmental exposure as opposed to direct consumption.
Coroner Fitzgerald determined the investigation into Baby A's death was complete, with the court unable to determine a cause of death.
