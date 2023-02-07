The journey home from Victoria Park after Spilt Milk festival last year left some punters fearful after they encountered a man brandishing a fake gun, a court has heard.
One festival goer was described in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court as "hysterical and crying" when she spoke to police after the man, alleged to be 25-year-old Gach Nyuon, approached her on Cuthberts Road in Alfredton on the early morning of Saturday December 4.
"The accused held [an imitation handgun] up and pointed it at her and she saw a flash of red and blue come from the gun," police prosecutor Senior Constable Sam Young told the court.
"The accused started making conversation ... with the victim.
"[She] was in extreme fear and crying."
Nyuon, from Alfredton, was said to have drunk "at least half a bottle of gin" in the lead up to his arrest.
"At approximately 12.30am police received multiple triple zero calls reporting a ... male walking on Cuthberts Road in Alfredton pointing a firearm at vehicles driving by," he said.
"Ballarat Spilt Milk festival was on at Victoria Park 1 to 2 kilometres from [where] the accused was located."
Authorities at the scene, in an unmarked police car, observed the accused "crossing the road from side to side" with a black gun which "looked like a real handgun".
It is alleged Nyuon also approached a group of women returning from the festival as they got out of a car at a home on Cuthberts Road.
"'Oh my god, he's got a gun'," one woman was said to have told her friends.
The group dialled triple zero, got back in the car and sped away in fear.
Nyuon was found shortly after by police hiding in a bush nearby.
The court heard the accused struggled with alcohol abuse, although had periods of sobriety; notably, when he was drafted as a rookie for Essendon Football Club in 2015.
He appeared in court via video link from prison on Tuesday charged with possessing an imitation firearm, being drunk in a public place, dealing with property suspected to be proceeds of crime and five counts of unlawful assault.
Nyuon was on bail for other "lower level" offending at the time, and had a prior criminal history including a shop theft in Lucas and a series of assaults in Melbourne.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann, holding up an image of the fake gun to the court, said it was a "remarkable imitation".
"He's now walking around a country town threatening people with imitation firearms," Mr Stratmann said.
"It's a really concerning set of circumstances.
"It's just nonsense ... It's a load of alcohol and then a very scary consequence for a lot of people."
Nyuon will return to court on February 21.
