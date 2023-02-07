Woodchop events face the axe amid timber shortage

Woodchop events at local shows could be chipped as competition organisers struggle to source logs for events.
Alpine Ash is used as the target in woodchop events throughout Victoria but a legal ruling has closed the forests where the wood is collected.
It means events around Ballarat like the large Lyonville Woodchop, which attracts more than 40 competitors from across the country, and the Blackwood Easter Carnival and Woodchop, along with the woodchop competitions at local agricultural shows are scrambling to source alternative sources of wood or risk having to cancel their events.
Midlands Axemen's Assocation president Garry Suckling said the Lyonville Woodchop, which was scheduled for February 5, had been pushed back to February 25 in the hopes they can source enough wood for the competition.
"It's not a shortage of the actual timber, the problem is they have stopped logging or felling timber and we can't get anything from anywhere because we can't fell it," he said.
"And stuff that's out there lying on the ground is getting a bit dry so we have to trim it down to where it's green to be able to chop it."
The situation has arisen following a court order which has impacted VicForests' ability to harvest on public land.
"VicForests' ability to harvest has been impacted by a court decision preventing timber harvesting operations unless new surveys are done that comply with the Court's Order," a government spokesperson said.
" As a result VicForests has paused all timber harvesting operations and has commissioned experts to develop a new survey method to comply with the Court's orders.
"The timber shortage across Victoria will continue to impact availability of logs. VicForests will seek to meet its contracted obligations according to the agreements once they resume harvest operations."
Mr Suckling said there were "dribs and drabs" of logs coming in but not the steady supply they need for regular competition.
He said other species of wood could be used, but were subject to the same bans on felling and collection, and while logs could be sourced from interstate the cost was too high and would result in clubs running at a loss.
"It would be four times as much, then we'd be running at a loss and you can't run at a loss all the times or clubs will fold," he said.
"With Lyonville I've had probably 50-odd phone calls trying to get wood for us," he said.
Blackwood Easter Carnival and Woodchop organiser Brendan Hehir said he was hopeful they would be able to source enough Alpine Ash on private land for the event to go ahead this year.
"Because of the big storm that went through in June 2021 there's still a lot of windfelled trees. We are just not allowed to go on public land to get them so we are looking at private land," he said.
Woodchop has been part of the annual festival for 70 years, with the carnival and sporting day running for 120 years.
"There's no way we are going to miss the day and Garry (Suckling) and the rest of the choppers feel the same way," he said.
After two years of COVID cancellations, the Blackwood Easter Carnival and Woodchop attracted about 4200 visitors last year.
VicForests has appealed the court decision, with the matter listed for hearing in March.
