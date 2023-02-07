Smythesdale's Arts and Music Fiesta will highlight the creativity of a small town that "punches above its weight" when it comes to arts, music and culture according to event director Barry Wemyss.
The annual event will showcase the talent in the region and bring locals and visitors together on its popular 'village green' in the historic precinct in the centre of town on Sunday February 26.
Mr Wemyss said not only did Smythesdale artists hold their own on a national and international scale, but in volunteering to help run events that help bring life and vibrancy to the town.
"They have their shoulder to the wheel when it comes to activities like this," Mr Wemyss said.
For many years the fiesta was held in October, but a shift to February during the COVID years proved popular and it has remained during summer.
This year's festival features almost 90 artworks ranging from ceramics to paintings and many other genres from more than 20 local artists which will be on display in the Golden Plains Arts Community Space in The Well, and the Masonic Hall, at either end of the historic precinct.
Visitors will be able to get creative themselves, helping Linton visual artist Pam Farey create a mural on the day, and through various workshops.
A market featuring about 20 artist stalls will allow visitors to take art home for themselves.
Ballarat poet and writer Megan Riedl will perform at and coordinate a spoken word program featuring local female poets Melissa Watts, Annika Ludvigsen and M. Elisabeth Bridson, and a live music program from Amie Brulee and various local artists will provide a soundtrack for the day.
"We punch above our weight as far as our town compared with others in the shire. I think small towns sometimes are more active with community spirit. Events like this are good for the town to give it a bit of pride."
Smythesdale Art and Music Fiesta runs from 10am to 3pm on Sunday February 26.
