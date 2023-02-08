The Courier
Community

Disability provider Gellibrand Support Services launches first ever Ballarat Community Fest

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunshine-based Gellibrand Support Services, who have an office in Ballarat Central, are looking to raise awareness about the challenges those with a disability face with a free community friendly event, Ballarat Community Fest. Picture by Gellibrand Support Services.

A new event, which will be a first for the region, is looking to bridge the gap between those with a disability, those working in the sector and the general community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.