A new event, which will be a first for the region, is looking to bridge the gap between those with a disability, those working in the sector and the general community.
Ballarat Community Fest, principally organised by Sunshine and Ballarat-based Gellibrand Support Services, will be launching a day dedicated to supporting those with a disability through connecting them with relevant help available in the region.
The festival however, is also aimed at educating those unfamiliar with disability and what it can mean.
Gellibrand Support Services general manager Subin Cherian said while there were many support providers available in Ballarat many people on National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) plans were not always aware of what was available to them.
"We would get inquiries from people with a disability who are on NDIS plans and they would be on their plans for four months saying they were struggling to find service providers and support suitable for them," Mr Cherian said.
"So there is a gap that we thought we could fill by organising an event that through everyone coming together will help raise awareness of what services and supports are available in Ballarat and the greater Ballarat region for those with a disability because it can be challenging at times searching through the internet.
"So it's a humble try to make a connection between the community and the disability sector."
He said by having residents and commercial leaders attending the event it would also help different groups outside of the disability space think more mindfully about some of the obstacles those with a disability may face trying to navigate the city.
"This event could help businesses reconsider their spaces whether that be modifying their function rooms, their theaters, their swimming pools to make them more accessible," Mr Cherian said..
"It will give both businesses and those with a disability an opportunity to raise their voice and make suggestions around modifying what they have currently and hopefully as a community it will help drive change in working together to help make those small steps which could make a big difference in people's lives."
In addition to a disability expo there will be a jumping castle, an animal farm, a face painting station, a photo booth area as well as live music performances. Patrons will also learn about what it is like to work in the disability field.
The day will kick off with a smoking ceremony on February 18 at The Goods Shed Ballarat. For more information click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
