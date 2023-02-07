New research has highlighted the immense challenges facing university students who must complete unpaid work placements as part of their studies.
With many university students working part time to support their studies, spending weeks or months in unpaid placement roles to gain the experience they need to graduate puts a massive strain on their finances, families, mental health and lives.
Students in some cases also need to find accommodation or extra petrol money to travel long distances for placements amid the rising cost of living, education experts have called for a rethink of unpaid work placements in higher education.
Social work courses require 1000 hours of placement, nursing more than 800 hours and teaching up to 91 days.
"The requirements of lengthy placements restrict the conditions in which students can engage in the workforce, and this in turn reduces the likelihood of their workforce participation when they graduate," said Charles Darwin University Associate Professor Lisa Hodge.
To do unpaid work can mean having to choose between putting petrol in the car to get to placement or having enough food for the week- Associate Professor Lisa Hodge
"But social work isn't the only discipline where students are affected by unsustainable work placements - placements in nursing also put pressure on students to dedicate the majority of their time to emotionally-intensive unpaid labour, which leaves little time for anything else."
Dr Hodge was part of a group who surveyed more than 370 social work students from four Australian universities to study the impact of unpaid work placements.
She said major drawbacks of placements for social work students include undue pressure on mental health and wellbeing, student poverty, a limited choice of workplaces and a great lack of flexibility to engage in paid work.
One of the most significant ways placement caused financial strain for students was having to give up paid employment. Of the students who experienced financial strain, two in five talked about having to give up or significantly reduce paid employment to complete their placement.
"To do unpaid work can mean having to choose between putting petrol in the car to get to placement or having enough food for the week," Dr Hodge said.
"Students shouldn't have to make such a choice - we can do something about this and change placements to be more are equitable and sustainable during critical years of study."
She suggested a reduction in required hours, potential government funding, and alternative placement models to help reduce the pressure on struggling students.
Federation University is moving to a cooperative model of education for all courses from 2025, which involves more work placement and workforce participation.
"We know unpaid placements can pose challenges for students and we attempt to place students as close to home as possible and spread placements out over the course of the program," said Federation University vice-chancellor academic Professor Wendy Cross.
"As we develop stronger mutually beneficial partnerships with industry we will see greater opportunities arise for embedded placements that provide income for students. This model is the one common in the USA and Canada and we will work towards that over time.
"Of course, externally accredited programs will require changes to the standards to accommodate these paid placements."
