The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Businesses under pressure as RBA raises interest rate

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 7 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Venue owner Brian Taylor said he was confident the Ballarat community would support businesses during this difficult time. Picture by Bryan Hoadley

The Reserve Bank of Australia has heaped more pressure onto Ballarat borrowers by increasing interest rates for a ninth consecutive time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.