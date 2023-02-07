The Reserve Bank of Australia has heaped more pressure onto Ballarat borrowers by increasing interest rates for a ninth consecutive time.
Brian Taylor is the owner of several Ballarat venues including Aunty Jacks, Hop Temple and Roy Hammond, he said this was the most difficult time in his 20 plus years of business.
"It's never been harder to run businesses in hospitality and retail for the last couple of decades," he said.
"It seems nearly unprecedented that nine raises in a row, I think it's a heavy hit to have for every household and for businesses to have nine in a row."
"Especially when the RBA said, 12 months ago, 'buy buy, buy, interest rates will stay low.'"
"That's not the case, so there will be people under financial stress and everyone needs to manage their finances more now."
Mr Taylor said the RBA's decision would be a major consideration for businesses forecasting their budget.
"You've got to loan money to operate a business, and to grow the business, and interest rate rises do cut into that, so it's a major factor," he said.
Businesses are also having to deal with rising costs in all areas on top of rising interest rates.
"Cost of goods has gone up, labour has gone up, there's a lot of factors to it, and utilities have gone up, so you've got to be really on the ball in regards to running the business," Mr Taylor said.
"Our equipment costs have gone up, so to repair anything now and to get parts it's very expensive, to replace equipment has gone up significantly, so a lot of people that need to replace equipment need to finance that equipment, then the interest rates kick in there."
Despite increasing financial pressure on all corners of society, Mr Taylor was confident the Ballarat community would support local businesses and the products they offer.
"I'm sure a lot of people can't cook like our chefs like they can at home, and there's nothing better than having a beer fresh out of the tap, you go out for an experience," he said.
"Some people might choose to have one less drink, but what I would say is, most venues in Ballarat provide a great experience to the customer.
"Ballarat is strong and it's a great community, and we have great support from the local community and tourists, so I think we'll be fine in the long term."
As widely expected, the RBA raised the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent, marking a 3.25 per cent rise since May 2022.
The increase means people with a loan of $500,000 will be paying $76 more in monthly repayments, and $908 more a month since the first rise.
Businesses and households with a $500,000 loan will need to allow for nearly $11,000 more in their yearly budget compared to this time 12 months ago.
This is the highest the cash rate has been since September 2012, but the RBA said in a statement to expect further increases in the coming months.
Commerce Ballarat board member, Hayley Coates, told The Courier, it was important for the people of Ballarat to support local businesses during this difficult time.
"If you've got a choice between buying something from a locally owned business, and from a big company, or going online and buying something from overseas, we'd encourage people to take that option and shop local," she said.
"In the long run, it's going to benefit everyone in the community."
