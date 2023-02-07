Mars season-opener for VFLW Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs VFLW side will kick off their 2023 season at Mars Stadium.
The Bulldogs will host the Casey Demons at the Ballarat venue on Sunday, March 26.
It means newly-appointed head coach Rhys Cahir will enjoy a hometown debut in his first game at the helm, with the former Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach joining the Bulldogs in November.
Cahir's side will be matching up against a strong Casey Demons outfit, which fell one win shy of a grand final appearance in 2022.
The Bulldogs failed to record a win from 14 matches last season, finishing 12th on the ladder.
AFL Head of State League Competitions, Jennie Loughnan, said 2023 shapes as a "huge year" for both VFL and VFLW competitions.
"There are many great matches scheduled across round one in both the VFL and VFLW and we look forward to the opening round kickstarting fantastic seasons for both competitions," Loughnan said.
"Fixtures for all remaining rounds will be released shortly. This will include scheduling for rounds two to 14 of the VFL and rounds two to 13 of the VFLW."
The 2023 VFLW home and away season will consist of 13 rounds, with a competition bye scheduled for the King's Birthday weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.