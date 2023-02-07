Ballan is about to get an art-deco inspired library and community hub - and if this concept art is anything to go by, it'll be an Inglis Street stunner.
Moorabool Council's first meeting of 2023 has voted in favour of a concept plan - and work on the abandoned Commonwealth Bank branch should start by the end of the year.
The $7.25 million double-storey building will include a maternal and child health area next to a large children's library space, exhibition area, kitchenette, lift and community meeting rooms.
About a third of the upper level will be devoted to a teenage and young adults library area.
However Council documents said there was a high risk of the project running over-budget if not started soon, due to "cost escalation within the construction marketplace".
"Cost plans are developed and reviewed at key points during the design phase to ensure that the concept design is achievable within the budget parameters," Manager of Community Development Troy Watson said in the report.
"Recent cost plans from December 2022 indicate that the concept design for construction of the building can be achieved within budget."
The nearby Ballan Scout Hall is expected to open within the next two months but it is still unclear what - if any - facilities could be missing, after issues with timelines. Work had been due to begin in March 2020.
Hub concept art shows a mottled brickwork facade, and councillors called for clarity on the use of any recycled bricks - and if extra streetscape images could be supplied.
Cr Tom Sullivan said the next step from here was to show the concept images to the community and gain feedback.
"At the end of the day, we want Ballan to have ownership of their new library and hub," he said.
Council said Ballan hub architects Croxon Ramsay had significant experience in designing libraries - including a hub at Sunbury and another retro-inspired public building at Ivanhoe.
Ballan's current library takes up two rooms of the 1887 Mechanics Hall. The bigger room is just 6m long. The service is open four days a week and packs in more than two-dozen families at a time for preschool events such as Rhyme Time.
Work to kickstart a bigger library was a platform for several central ward candidates in the 2020 Council elections.
Community engagement was undertaken during 2021 and 2022, with the State Government setting aside $5 million.
In 2010, Council looked at a proposal to close its Ballan council office and convert it into a much-needed static library. At that time the Ballan mobile library stop was attracting more than 100 users a week and was the busiest in the Central Highlands Regional Library Corporation.
The Ballan mobile library came under threat again in 2011 when the City of Ballarat pulled out of the CHRLC, causing partner councils to scramble for alternatives.
Moorabool came up with its own service, moving the overcrowded Ballan mobile service into - initially - one room of the Mechanics Hall.
However the Council said it no longer met accessibility or modern internet standards - especially as 18 per cent of Ballan residents did not have the internet at home.
Council data on the project showed that the current library was just 37 per cent of the size needed to meet Ballan's urban population.
It said that if nothing changed before 2041, the library would be 16 per cent of the size required to meet a town of what was predicted to be 7000 people.
Supporting figures for the project also estimated it would create $14.4 million in economic benefit including 20 full time jobs during construction.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
