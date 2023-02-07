The Courier
Ballan Commonwealth Bank branch makes way for art deco library

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
February 8 2023 - 7:30am
Concept images for the $7.2m Ballan Library and Community Hub complement the red-brick 1911 post office next door. Work on the former Commonwealth Bank branch is due to later this year. Picture from Moorabool SC.

Ballan is about to get an art-deco inspired library and community hub - and if this concept art is anything to go by, it'll be an Inglis Street stunner.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

