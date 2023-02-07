Punk rock icon Henry Rollins will be coming to Ballarat as part of his latest spoken word tour - and first in Australia since 2016.
The Good to See You tour will be an 18-show run across regional and metro Australia. The tour will see Rollins "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since his last visit, and when things got even stranger".
The tour will begin in Perth on June 5 - with Rollins performing at the Ballarat Civic Hall on June 22 in an all-ages show.
Rollins rose to preeminence at the helm of American punk band Black Flag. Since then, Mr Rollins has gone on to cultivate a career wearing multiple different hats, including diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humourist, even motivational speaker.
Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveller with insatiable curiosity, favouring road-less-travelled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
The author of more than 30 books, including Black Coffee Blues, Get in the Van, Solipsist, Roomanitarian and Broken Summers, Rollins' latest works Sic and Stay Fantastic!! Vol 3 were released in December and September 2022 respectively.
On air, his renowned weekly radio show is broadcast on Los Angeles' station KCRW 89.9 and heard around the globe, fans tuning in from Iceland to Illinois.
This comes after Jackass stuntman and personality Steve-o announced he would be coming to Ballarat's Civic Hall as part of his Bucket List Tour, on March 10.
The hall will also play host to British comedian Jimmy Carr, who will bring his Terribly Funny tour to town on February 15 and 22. Both shows have been sold out.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday 15 February via frontiertouring.com/henryrollins.
