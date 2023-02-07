Moorabool landowners can breathe a sigh of 'rate-relief' when the bills arrive in September.
Councillors have voted against a rate cap exemption during their first meeting of 2023.
"We agree that with the sharp increases in cost of living and inflation, our residents do not need to be hit with higher rates," Mayor Rod Ward said.
"Obviously this means we need to operate on (a smaller) budget, but as we have shown over the past six years - and will continue to show - that this does not mean we can't deliver exceptional infrastructure and services for our communities."
It puts extra pressure on Council services in the shire, which has been growing at the lightning rate of two per cent a year every year since 2005.
By 2040, the population of Moorabool - wedged between Ballarat and Melbourne - is forecast to double.
The State Government has set the 2023/24 rate cap half-a-per-cent below the Essential Services Commission's recommendation of four per cent, citing cost of living pressures facing ratepayers.
"We have so many major projects just completed or under construction that will benefit our residents," Cr Ward said.
"That includes projects such as the Bald Hill 1000+ steps (trail at Darley), Ballan and Gordon skate parks, Bacchus Marsh Racecourse Recreation Reserve, Ballan Library and Community Hub - as well as upgrades for ovals and halls upgrades throughout the Shire and a big blitz on fixing our storm-damaged roads.
"These projects are made possible by leveraging funds from other levels of Government, and we will continue to do that while not hitting our residents with higher rates."
Cr David Edwards asked the meeting if a rate cap that was much lower than the rate of inflation would mean council services would be sacrificed as a result.
"No. There will be no cut to services. We always anticipated that the rate cap would be at a lower level (than 3.5 per cent)," Chief Executive Derek Madden said.
"So financial modelling is based on assumptions which are in and around the cap that has come in."
"We have to do a lot of modelling and testing - and some of it is 10 years ahead.
"One of the big factors is interest rate rises and what they're going to do to future modelling as well.
"I'd like to note that we are entering an Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (with staff) this year - and of course that will have an outcome on future years as well."
The last time Moorabool applied for a rate cap exemption in 2016, it cited that it needed to charge residents extra to ensure long-term financial sustainability, to fill an asset renewal gap and the need to upgrade assets for a fast-growing community.
In 2002-03 an average three-bedroom home on a residential block in Ballan attracted a total rates-and-charges bill of $529 a year.
That figure is now $1808.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.