Summer and Winter Olympics flavour for Ballarat Women's Gift

By David Brehaut
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Winter Olympian Kiara Reddinguis is returning for a tilt at a second Stawell Women's Gift victory.

Olympians will be among backmarkers to face the starter in the $5000 Ballarat Women's Gift at the City Oval this weekend.

