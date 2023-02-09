Olympians will be among backmarkers to face the starter in the $5000 Ballarat Women's Gift at the City Oval this weekend.
Ellie Beer, Kendra Hubbard and Kiara Reddinguis each have the distinction of wearing Australian colours at the Olympics.
However, there is a twist.
While Beer and Hubbard were members of the 4x400m relay team at Tokyo, Reddingius took a non-conventional path to represent Australia at the highest level.
She earned the accolade at last year's Beijing Winter Olympics, with the 2016 Ballarat Women's Gift winner using her sprinting prowess to earn a spot in the two-woman bobsleigh event.
Originally from Western Australia - a stark contrast to the conditions she encountered in China - Reddinghuis will start off 3.75m in the Gift heats on Saturday.
Beer, who first made her name as a champion beach sprinter, will run from 3.5m and Hubbard 5.5m.
Reigning Stawell Women's Gift champion Carla Bull is the backmarker on 1.5m.
A former world youth beach sprint champion Chl;oe Mannix Power is next in the marks on 2m with Jessica Payne.
Payne is a regular on the Victorian Athletic League circuit, having been runner-up in the Ballarat Gift in 2016 and semi-finalist in the feature last year.
The Ballarat Women's Gift will have eights on Saturday from 3pm
The semi-finals will be contested on Sunday from 11am, with the final at 2.40pm.
