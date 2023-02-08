The Courier

Christine Stewart fatal-crash hearing delayed as court seeks phone details

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:23am
Newtown (Scarsdale) mother-of-three and personal trainer Christine Stewart, 29, was killed in a Murray Valley Highway collision in January 2022. Picture from Ben's Army 24/7 Fitness.

A court is waiting on downloaded telephone data before going any further with a case against a driver in a collision that claimed the life of a young Ballarat mum.

