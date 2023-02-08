$10 V/Line tickets will include paper ticket destinations; government

The state government has quashed speculation by the opposition its reduced V/Line fares were in doubt.
Victoria's Andrews Government made a pre-election promise to cap V/Line fares at the metropolitan daily rate of $9.20 for a full fare and $4.60 for a concession ticket from March 31.
The government has confirmed the reduced fares will be implemented permanently, despite Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan's claims a budget blowout would hinder its rollout to all parts of the state.
Mr Riordan, the opposition spokesman for public transport, said analysis released by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office costed Labor's policy at $358.1 million over the next four years.
"This represents a massive $155 million - 76 per cent - blow out on the promised $203 million commitment as outlined in Labor's recent election costings, and raises serious questions as to the viability of this commitment," he said.
Mr Riordan said the shortfall threw in doubt the state government's commitment to the lower fares and better public transport for regional Victorians.
"With not enough money allocated to match regional fares to those enjoyed in Melbourne, this can only mean higher prices for public transport into the future," he said.
However, the state government refuted his comments and said the discounted fares would be implemented in full.
A state government spokeswoman said the election costings were independently verified by the Department of Treasury and Finance.
The fare cap would be permanent, covering all state government run public transport including trains, regional and town buses and V/Line coaches.
A Victorian Department of Transport and Planning spokeswoman told The Standard information on how to book rail travel tickets under the new fares would be available closer to the start date of March 31.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
