The next big step has been taken for what could be one of the region's largest infill complexes as higher density and taller housing comes to the Ballarat CBD.
Hygge Property has formally submitted new plans, including a lifestyle offering, to the City of Ballarat for its Humffray Street multi-level proposal announced last year.
Their proposal, currently the home of Robert Sim Building Supplies located on Porter Street and Bradby Lane, seeks to create 74 apartments on a 4200 square-metre 'peninsula' site on 102 Humffray Street South, Bakery Hill.
The plans also include creating more than 7000 square-metres of office space in two eight storey high-rise buildings.
Hygge Property has previously completed the Nightingale building in Davey Street and is currently constructing an infill development in Lyons Street North, on the former St Joseph's primary school site.
Hygge Property director Joseph van Dyk said the growing demand for their Lyons Street North apartments, which has already had 100 per cent of first and second releases sold, had given them the "confidence" to proceed with projects such as their Humffray Street South plans.
"There's significant demand and that'll be continued demand. What doesn't get absorbed this year, will get absorbed next year. We always continue to see population growth, rental prices kicking pretty hard in Melbourne and in Ballarat.
"There's no housing diversity in our CBD, and they'll (Ballarat residents) be seeking apartments as a result."
Mr van Dyk confirmed demolition works had begun for Lyons Street North with construction plans set for April this year.
Having first advertised blueprints to the council for their Bakery Hill idea late last year, Hygge Property's newest plans are requesting the permission for a liquor licence for two cafes, one which will be located in their commercial building and another in their residential building.
The eateries are set to staff about 10 people each with the capacity to seat 40 people. It however, will be able to contain a maximum of 80 people. Operating hours are planned for 7am-11pm.
A planning permit report prepared by South Melbourne-based Niche Studio Planning outlines there are "no music events proposed" for either spaces.
It touted the addition would not be " considered to contribute to a negative cumulative impact in the surrounding area" as it would aid in "providing additional choice on the eastern edge of the CBD" with the likes of Mr. Jones Dining and Crazy Asian Ballarat located less than a kilometre away.
Planning documents for the development, situated in a commercial-1-zone, describe the proposal as a 'bookend' to the eastern edge of the CBD, which will "revitalise and kickstart the urban renewal of the broader Bakery Hill and Bridge Mall precinct."
"The site offers the opportunity to begin regeneration of the wider area, transitioning big boxes and at-grade carparks to a vibrant, higher density, mixed use precinct," it wrote.
"This is is a unique site. The development has the potential to provide exemplar residential and commercial buildings for (the) Ballarat City Council."
The new documents have also pushed the development would help the council deliver on its 10 Minute City concept which aims to support the rising population boom in the region with higher density living spaces in inner Ballarat.
It wrote this would be done by reducing its car parking spaces and instead capitalising on the area's walkability score of 84, which indicates the site is "very walkable" with most errands having the capability "to be accomplished on foot".
"The subject site includes 30 (car park) spaces in Building B (residential), while the Building A (commercial) includes 74 car parking space, two disabled parks and three motorcycle bays," the planning documents wrote.
"Car spaces in Building B are to be allocated based on purchaser upgrades and will not be tied to specific apartments for planning purposes. Car spaces in the Building A are not proposed to be tied to tenancies.
"In addition, the development will include plentiful bicycle parking. Therefore, it is considered that the proposed car space allocation is appropriate, noting the proximity to employment areas, public and active transport options and the vision of the site as a highly efficient and sustainable development that responds to climate change policy and best practice."
The design response for the infill plan has also noted "a portion of the residential component is proposed to be set aside for affordable housing".
Although Robert Sim has been on the site since the 1860s, the area is excluded from nearby heritage overlays by the City of Ballarat, and no permits will be required for demolition.
However, an existing chimney stack on the site, which was part of the company's steam engine drive for machinery and chaff cutting, is set to be retained in the centre of the development as part of the public open space.
Mr van Dyk said he anticipated their expressions of interest campaign for Humffray Street South to start later this year with presale planned for early 2024.
To lodge a submission response regarding the application click here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.