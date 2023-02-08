The Courier

Rodrigues Chico backmarker for Ballarat Men's Gift

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 10:00am
2021 Ballarat Gift winner Spencer Brown is among backmarkers the event at the City Oval on Saturday and Sunday.

Stawell Gift winner Dhruv Rodrigues Chico is the backmarker for the $5000 Len Templar Ballarat Men's Gift at the City Oval on Saturday and Sunday.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

