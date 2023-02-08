Rodrigues Chico backmarker for Ballarat Men's Gift

Stawell Gift winner Dhruv Rodrigues Chico is the backmarker for the $5000 Len Templar Ballarat Men's Gift at the City Oval on Saturday and Sunday.
He has been given 0.75m for what will be his first outing in a Victorian Athletic League meet for the year.
The 2019 Stawell Gift winner had a busy start to the season, competing at Essendon, Waverley and Geelong, and now turns his focus towards the Stawell Easter Carnival.
Rodrigues Chico last ran in Ballarat in 2019 when second in the 70m final.
The 2021 Ballarat Gift winner Spencer Browne will start off 5.5m.
Other backmarkers include regular visitors to the two-day carnival in Nathan Riala 2.5m, Luke Stevens 2.5m and Matthew Rizzo 2.75m. The evergreen Riala won the Ballarat Gift final nine years ago and was also a finalist last year, 2017 and 2018.
Jackson Bennett (4.5m) is having a consistent season with seconds in the Rye and Warrnambool Gifts, and thirds in the Waverley and Warrnambool Gifts.
Bennett knows the City Oval track well too, having been a Ballarat Gift finalist last year.
Nine heats will be run on Saturday from 3.30pm, with Sunday's final at 3.15pm.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.