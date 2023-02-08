More charging stations could be coming to Ballarat, as the state government looks to jump on the electric car boom.
The Victorian government is currently seeking information to help expand electric vehicle charging for public servants, which could pave the way for more electric cars.
Recent statistics released by the Electric Vehicle Council revealed more than 83,000 electric cars are on Australian roads, with the country set to pass the 100,000 mark early this year.
This means the number of electric vehicles nearly doubled in 2022, and charging stations have also increased by 44 per cent.
Stuart Benjamin from the Grampians New Energy Taskforce (GNeT) has owned electric cars since 2016, and he said there was ample infrastructure in Ballarat for most drivers, but employers would have to revolutionise their spaces to accommodate increasing demand for electric fleets.
"Anybody who runs a workforce is needing to get onto this pretty quick, so electric vehicle sales doubled last year in Australia, and they will possibly grow even faster this year"- GNeT spokesperson Stuart Benjamin
"Most workplaces aren't set up for it, or even if they are, they may only have a couple of chargers," he said.
"Anybody who runs a workforce is needing to get onto this pretty quick, so electric vehicle sales doubled last year in Australia, and they will possibly grow even faster this year, so if you want to create an environment that attracts staff and assists your staff, it's almost a no-brainer, you don't have a choice."
While Mr Benjamin said it was important for businesses to upgrade their infrastructure, existing facilities are adequate for the average driver.
"For example driving from Ballarat to Adelaide there's five or six supercharger locations, even though some of the new cars don't need to charge for that whole trip," he said.
"So there's no shortage of them, and they're in a lot of places that unless you knew to look for them, you wouldn't even know they were there."
"It'd be hard to go back to anything else once you've gone to EV."
ALSO IN THE NEWS
In a statement provided to The Courier, a Victorian government spokesperson said they would collect information to help estimate demand for vehicle charging stations at government buildings.
"The government has invested $19 million in grants to expand the publicly accessible fast-charging network, including several locations in the Ballarat and Grampians regions," the spokesperson said.
"We are delivering zero-emission vehicles for the public sector fleet in a $15 million program, with two electric vehicles already on site at Ballarat Base Hospital and three at the Department of Family, Fairness and Housing in Ballarat."
When Grampians Health Ballarat added two electric vehicles to their fleet in September 2022, chief corporate services officer Rod Hansen said the cars were saving costs and promoting sustainability.
"The redevelopment of the hospital is a perfect opportunity to make positive changes and demonstrate environmental leadership," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.