A major Ballarat event has raised questions about who is - or should be - responsible for Ballarat's defacto eastern bypass: Yankee Flat Road.
Some parts of the Road Nationals Cycling Championships use the road on Mount Buninyong for five days in January and some sections fall within Moorabool.
This and the subsequent road closures came as a shock to shire residents as well as the shire council itself, despite the event being held there for 17 years.
Much of the road forms a council boundary and in some sections, both sides of the road are in Moorabool. Managing the bitumen is also a job for the Bacchus Marsh-based municipality.
"As the responsible council for the management of Yankee Flat Road, (we) should have been contacted to seek approval for the closure of the road," West Moorabool councillor Tom Sullivan said.
"Council is disappointed that local residents were not notified of its closure.
"The Federation University RoadNats is an annual event now - and we need a formal protocol to be developed and signed off by both councils well before the 2024 event."
Moorabool will now formally write to the City - which is investigating what went wrong.
"The City of Ballarat works closely with AusCycling and event contractors to coordinate road closure permits when organising the Federation University Road National Championships," Community Wellbeing Director Matthew Wilson said.
"The City will liaise with event organisers and the Moorabool Council in the future to ensure all relevant road closure information relating to the Road Nationals is better communicated."
Cr Sullivan later said he had been contacted by several locals whose roads had been blocked without warning - and in some cases, this had happened several years in a row.
"We need to remind the City of Ballarat that this is our road.
"You can't just close a road in an adjoining council area with no warning.
"Maybe in the past it was part of one or two people's knowledge that this road was in Moorabool, but people move on from organisations and that knowledge gets lost.
"Notifying the neighbouring council - so they can tell locals - should be part of a formal tick-list that is enshrined in the organisation of this event.
"These road closures in January were done without the consent of the council that manages the road."
Cr Sullivan said the Road Nationals were a great tourist opportunity for both councils and he did not want to see them lost to the region.
Technical guide maps showed that races passed through sections of the shire on January 7, 8, 9, 10 and 15 - but Cr Sullivan singled out the first two days for being the most problematic for Yankee Flat Road.
The rural road is a common shortcut between the Western and Midland highways - and Cr Sullivan said studies indicated most of the traffic made a beeline down Gear Avenue towards Federation University.
Yankee Flat Road also has a long history of maintenance issues.
In 2007 Moorabool missed out on a second attempt at Federal funding to fix the road - and vowed to try again.
The Chief Executive at the time said he did not want to burden Moorabool's smaller ratepayer base with the cost of fixing a road that benefitted the much larger City of Ballarat. In 2006 Moorabool also attempted to reduce the entire length of Yankee Flat Road to 80kmh,
The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.