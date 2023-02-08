The Courier

Anger after road in Moorabool Shire shut for City of Ballarat cycling

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:10am, first published February 8 2023 - 3:10pm
The 39,000 people of Moorabool Shire have 1440km of council roads to maintain - including Yankee Flat Road - while the City of Ballarat has 117,000 people paying for 1590km. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

A major Ballarat event has raised questions about who is - or should be - responsible for Ballarat's defacto eastern bypass: Yankee Flat Road.

